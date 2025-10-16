Transgender Group Leader Detained In Indore After 24 Members Of Rival Faction Ingest Phenyl Amid Feud

The Indore police on Thursday detained the leader of a transgender group, a day after 24 persons from a rival camp of the community allegedly consumed phenyl amid a factional dispute. | X @np_nationpress

Indore: The Indore police on Thursday detained the leader of a transgender group, a day after 24 persons from a rival camp of the community allegedly consumed phenyl amid a factional dispute, officials said.

After the incident on Wednesday night in Indore's Nandlalpura area, those who allegedly consumed phenyl were admitted to the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) here and they were reported out of danger, as per doctors.

Amid chaos late Wednesday night on the MYH campus, a transgender person tried to set herself on fire by pouring petrol, but police personnel present at the scene foiled the attempt, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya told PTI.

He said that Sapna Guru alias Sapna Haji, leader of a local group of transgender persons, was detained based on a case registered at the Pandharinath police station.

Members of the other transgender group alleged that Sapna Guru and her three associates refused to return the security deposit collected for a conference of the community, and also assaulted them and threatened to kill them, Dandotiya said.

They also alleged that 24 of their members, fed up with the harassment by Sapna Guru and her associates, drank phenyl on Wednesday night in a bid to commit suicide, the official said.

"All the 24 persons who claimed to have consumed phenyl were admitted to the Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital. According to doctors, the condition of all patients is completely out of danger," he said.

A detailed investigation is underway into the case registered by the police about the factional dispute within the transgender community, and a search is underway for the other accused, Dandotiya said.

Read Also PIB Fact Check Refutes Claim About Raising Public Sector Retirement Age To 65

Another police official said there has been a long-standing dispute between the two factions of the transgender community in the city over dominance, leadership and financial transactions.

Both factions frequently make serious allegations against each other and demand action, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)