MEA Rebuts Donald Trump's 'Russian Oil' Claim, Says No Call Between Modi & US President

India's Ministry of External Affairs rejected US President Donald Trump's assertion on Thursday that Prime Minister Modi had promised to halt oil imports from Russia. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated he was unaware of any recent conversation between the two leaders, saying "I am not aware of any conversation yesterday between the two leaders."

In a formal statement, the MEA clarified that India's oil and gas import policies are driven solely by consumer interests in a volatile energy market. The ministry emphasised that ensuring stable energy prices and secure supplies remain the twin pillars of India's energy strategy, achieved through broad-based sourcing and market-responsive diversification.

Regarding US energy cooperation, the MEA noted that India has consistently sought to expand American energy procurement over many years, with steady progress in the last decade. The statement indicated that the current US administration has expressed interest in deepening energy cooperation, with discussions currently underway.

Trump's Claim

Trump had claimed a day earlier that Modi assured him India would stop purchasing Russian oil, noting that while the process cannot happen immediately, it would be completed soon.