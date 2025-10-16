SIT To Visit Singapore On October 21 In Zubeen Garg Death Probe; CM Promises Transparency & Swift Justice

Himanta Biswa Sarma | Image: ANI

Guwahati: In a major development in the investigation into the mysterious death of beloved singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police will travel to Singapore on October 21 to pursue crucial leads in the case.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Thursday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the Singapore government has granted permission for the SIT’s visit following diplomatic intervention by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

“Yesterday, I met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and expressed my concern over the delay in allowing the Assam Police to visit Singapore. Thanks to his intervention, Singapore has now approved the visit of our SIT,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister explained that Singaporean authorities have a structured and confidential approach to handling such investigations. “In Singapore, the police follow a strict three-month procedure after incidents like this. They do not make any public statements or meet anyone during this period. Once the investigation is complete, the case is taken to the Coroner’s Court, where the full report is made public for review,” Sarma said.

He added that the Singapore Police had initially declined to interact with the Assam SIT during this mandatory silence period but later made a “special dispensation” due to India’s formal request. “Because of Jaishankar’s insistence, they have now allowed our officers to visit and coordinate. This is an exceptional step on their part,” the Chief Minister said.

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most cherished cultural figures, passed away under circumstances that have left the public deeply shaken. His death has sparked widespread mourning and demands for justice across the state, with fans and citizens uniting in grief and determination to uncover the truth.

Sarma assured that the state government is fully committed to transparency and justice in the investigation. He announced that the SIT is expected to submit its chargesheet by November, hinting that there could be “several surprising revelations” in the findings.

To ensure a swift judicial process, Sarma said the government will formally request the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to establish a fast-track court dedicated to the case. “Once the SIT completes its investigation and files the chargesheet, the state will request the formation of a fast-track court to ensure expeditious justice,” he said.

A Special Public Prosecutor, to be recommended by the Advocate General of Assam, will also be appointed to handle the case exclusively.

Zubeen Garg’s untimely passing has left an irreplaceable void in Assam’s cultural landscape. As the SIT prepares to travel overseas, the state government’s efforts signal a strong commitment to uncovering the truth behind his death — a step that many hope will bring closure to his family, his admirers, and an entire state still mourning the loss of its music maestro.