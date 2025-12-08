 Horrific VIDEO: 50-Yr-Old Businessman Killed After 6 Men Brutally Stab Him Outside His Child’s School In Telangana
Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
CCTV screengrab | X/@KartheekTnie

Medchal-Malkajgiri: A shocking incident has come to light from Telangana’s Medchal–Malkajgiri district. A 50-year-old man who had gone to drop his child at school was stabbed to death by six unknown men on Monday morning, right in front of the school.

A disturbing video of the incident has surfaced. The clip shows the man lying on the ground while the attackers stab him, with two bystanders watching from a distance. The accused men can then be seen fleeing the scene in a rickshaw and on a motorbike. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

Disclaimer: The below videos contains extremely disturbing visuals. Viewer's discretion advised.

The victim has been identified as Ghanta Venkataratnam, a real estate businessman. He was reportedly attacked in front of Foster Billabong School. He was returning home on his scooter after dropping off his child when two men on a motorbike and four others in an autorickshaw stopped outside the school and assaulted him.

Venkataratnam died at the scene. A knife has been recovered from the crime spot. There are currently no reports regarding the motive for the crime or any police action in the matter.

