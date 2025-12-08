 Telangana: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Receives 3 Bomb Threats Targeting Incoming Flights
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Receives 3 Bomb Threats Targeting Incoming Flights

Telangana: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Receives 3 Bomb Threats Targeting Incoming Flights

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport received three bomb threat emails targeting British Airways from Heathrow, Lufthansa from Frankfurt, and IndiGo from Kannur. All flights landed safely early Monday. Standard safety protocols were followed, including baggage screening and sniffer dogs. Last week, similar threats targeted flights from Dubai, Madina, and Sharjah.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 11:05 AM IST
article-image
Telangana: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Receives 3 Bomb Threats Targeting Incoming Flights | File Pic & Representational Image

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has received three bomb threats to flights coming from different cities, including two international, sources said.

The airport received emails on late Sunday night targeting British Airways' (BA 277) from Heathrow, Lufthansa's (LH 752) from Frankfurt and IndiGo's 6E 7178 from Kannur.

Airport sources said all the flights landed safely. The two international flights landed here during the early hours of Monday.

"Standard safety protocols were initiated for all three aircraft," sources said.

FPJ Shorts
Parbhani Shivers At 6.6°C As Cold Wave Grips Central Maharashtra; Temperature May Dip Further: Experts
Parbhani Shivers At 6.6°C As Cold Wave Grips Central Maharashtra; Temperature May Dip Further: Experts
Rasha Thadani Serves Festive Inspiration In Vibrant Pink Sharara; Wins Internet
Rasha Thadani Serves Festive Inspiration In Vibrant Pink Sharara; Wins Internet
Top Maoist Leader Ramdher Majji, With ₹1-Crore Bounty On His Head, Surrenders With 11 Others In Chhattisgarh
Top Maoist Leader Ramdher Majji, With ₹1-Crore Bounty On His Head, Surrenders With 11 Others In Chhattisgarh
Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ At AQI 318 As Thick Smog Reduces Visibility Across Key Areas
Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ At AQI 318 As Thick Smog Reduces Visibility Across Key Areas
Read Also
Goa Fire Tragedy: Brave Ghaziabad Man Rescues Wife From Nightclub Engulfed In Flames, Re-Enters To...
article-image

Standard safety protocols include isolation of the aircraft, screening of baggage and passengers, keeping fire engines ready and pressing sniffer dogs into services, among others, sources added.

Last week, the RGIA received bomb threat emails for the Dubai-Hyderabad Emirates flight and IndiGo's Madina-Hyderabad and Sharjah-Hyderabad flights separately.

Madina-Hyderabad was diverted to Ahmedabad airport.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Top Maoist Leader Ramdher Majji, With ₹1-Crore Bounty On His Head, Surrenders With 11 Others In...

Top Maoist Leader Ramdher Majji, With ₹1-Crore Bounty On His Head, Surrenders With 11 Others In...

Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ At AQI 318 As Thick Smog Reduces Visibility Across Key...

Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ At AQI 318 As Thick Smog Reduces Visibility Across Key...

General Bipin Rawat's 4th Death Anniversary: Here's Everything You Need To Know About India's First...

General Bipin Rawat's 4th Death Anniversary: Here's Everything You Need To Know About India's First...

'Deeply Shaken By Tragic Loss Of Lives': Birch By Romeo Lane Owner Saurabh Luthra Reacts After...

'Deeply Shaken By Tragic Loss Of Lives': Birch By Romeo Lane Owner Saurabh Luthra Reacts After...

Telangana: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Receives 3 Bomb Threats Targeting Incoming Flights

Telangana: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Receives 3 Bomb Threats Targeting Incoming Flights