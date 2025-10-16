 Zubeen Garg Death: Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival In Assam Postponed In Honour Of The Late Singer
The 10th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival was going to take place in Assam from December 4 to 7, 2025. But, the organisers have decided to postpone it in honour of Zubeen Garg. They took to Instagram to share an official statement about it.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
Zubeen Garg | Instagram

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg passed away last month in Singapore, but still Assam is mourning his demise. The 10th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival was going to take place in Assam from December 4 to 7, 2025, but it has been postponed in honour of Zubeen. The organisers took to Instagram to make an announcement about the postponement.

They shared a statement which read, "It is with a heavy heart that the 10th edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival, originally scheduled for December 4-7, 2025, has been postponed to a later date in 2026. This decision comes as Assam mourns the loss of its most beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg, whose voice and vision defined generations. BVFF stands in solidarity with the people and the creative community."

"As a festival deeply rooted in the cultural and emotional fabric of this land, we feel it is only right to pause our celebrations this year, in remembrance and respect. We are deeply grateful to our filmmakers, partners, and audience for their continued support and understanding. Refunds for all submissions will be processed in due course. BVFF Team," the statement further read.

The five accused in Zubeen's death case were sent to 14-day judicial custody on Wednesday. The five suspects are Northeast Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma, police officer and cousin Sandipan Garg, and his two personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

A massive crowd had gathered outside Baksa District Jail as the five accused were brought to the facility. Protesters pelted stones and threw sandals at the police convoy transporting the accused. Even some vehicles parked near the jail were set on fire.

Zubeen passed away on September 19, 2025, in Singapore. Initially, media reports stated that he died in a scuba diving accident. However, later it was reported that he passed away due to drowning in water.

