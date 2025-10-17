 'Sirf Ek Acchi Dost Hai...': Rise And Fall Runner-Up Aarush Bhola Explains Why He Gave Manisha Rani 'Sister' Tag Amid Dating Rumours—VIDEO
Entertainment

Rise And Fall runner-up Aarush Bhola addressed dating rumours with wildcard contestant Manisha Rani, clarifying why he gave her the 'sister' tag. Speaking after the finale, he said, "Manisha sirf ek acchi dost hai… jaise school mein hota tha, behen bol diya toh khatam." He added, "Bali aur Manisha ke liye hamesha respect aur support hai."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 03:29 PM IST
article-image

Social media influencer Aarush Bhola, first runner-up of the reality show Rise And Fall, reacted to link-up rumours with Manisha Rani, who had entered as a wildcard contestant. He also addressed giving her the 'sister' tag on the show, which reportedly upset her, clarifying that she is just his friend.

Aarush Bhola Explains Why He Gave Manisha Rani 'Sister' Tag

Speaking to the media after the finale of Rise And Fall, Aarush revealed why he called Manisha his 'sister,' adding, "Manisha sirf ek acchi dost hai. Meine behen isiliye bola tha, jaise school mein kuch hota tha, agar mein koi ladki set kar raha hota tha, toh uske Papa bolte the ki 'isko behen bolde,' toh mujhe yeh concept lagta tha ki, behen bol diya toh khatam, kuch nahi hai ab. Toh meine isiliye usko clear karne ke liye show par bol diya ki woh behen hai."

Check out the video:

article-image

Aarush Bhola Says He Will Always Be There For Bali & Manisha

Further, Aarush added, "Meine kuch ulta nahi bola. Sabse selflessly jisne mujhe support kiya hai, woh Bali aur Manisha hai, inn dono ke liye dil se respect hai. Inko kabhi show ke bahar zarurat padegi toh humesha Aarush khada hai. Meine kabhi aise nahi bola ki unke image par affect aaye. Jitni image meri acchi hai, utni unki honi chahiye. Aarush, Manisha aur Bali—yeh teeno naam saath mein hi dekho: mein accha hu toh woh dono bhi acche hai."

Rise And Fall Winner

The first season of Rise And Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover, was won by TV actor Arjun Bijlani, defeating Aarush Bhola and Arbaz Patel. He also took home the prize money of Rs 28 lakh along with the trophy.

The top six contestants were Arjun Bijlani, Arbaz Patel, Akriti Negi, Aarush Bhola, Dhanashree Verma, and Nayandeep Rakshit.

