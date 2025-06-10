 'Unbelievable, What A Waste': Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta SLAMMED For Promoting Extra-Marital Affair In Manisha Rani's Haale Dil
Manisha Rani made her acting debut in Haale Dil, alongside Harshad Arora, Nishank Verma, and Jenifer Emmanuel. Produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta under Dreamiyata Drama, the show faced criticism for promoting extramarital affairs—a recurring theme. Netizens commented, "Haale Dil felt like Anupamaa lite," and "They're just using the same template in all shows... what a waste."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 contestant Manisha Rani made her acting debut in Haale Dil, alongside Harshad Arora, Nishank Verma, and Jenifer Emmanuel, where she plays the role of Indu. The show is produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta under the banner, Dreamiyata Drama. The first episode premiered on June 6, however, the show is being criticised after netizens expressed disappointment for promoting extra-marital affair, a theme common in all their shows.

In the show, Indu (Manisha) and Vivek (Harshad) play a married couple, with Vivek having an extramarital affair with Dolly (Jenifer), who is also married to Kushal (Nishank), a journalist from a middle-class family. However, shortly after the episodes aired, many netizens slammed Ravie and Sargun, accusing them of being 'obsessed' with portraying extramarital themes in every show.

article-image

Check out the reactions:

A user claimed that Haale Dil felt like watching Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa lite version. Meanwhile, another user on Reddit commented, "Unbelievable, they're just trying the same template in all shows... what a waste!" Several viewers expressed disappointment with Manisha Rani's acting, describing her performance as 'loud' and criticising her accent as 'cringe.'

Photo Via Reddit

Earlier, Ravie and Sargun's show Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei depicted a similar storyline, where Nikki (Ayesha Khan) living in a delusional world, only desires a love marriage. Despite her wishes, family pressure forces her into an arranged marriage with Ishaan (Karan V Grover).

Ultimately, Nikki engages in an extramarital affair with Akshay (Chirag Khatri) after Ishan fails to meet her expectations as a husband, as he remains haunted by his past love— a girl he was madly in love with, whose broken engagement left him emotionally scarred.

The makers of Haale Dil have yet to respond to the criticism surrounding the show.

