Akshaye Khanna Performs Hawan At His Alibaug Residence Amid Dhurandhar Success; Inside Video Goes Viral

As Dhurandhar continues its phenomenal run at the box office, actor Akshaye Khanna marked the moment on a personal note by performing a Vastu Shanti Hawan at his bungalow in Alibaug. Reportedly, visuals from the religious ceremony were recently shared on Instagram by priest Shivam Mhatre. The videos offered a rare glimpse into the actor’s otherwise extremely private life.

Known for fiercely guarding his personal space, Akshaye is not active on social media and is seldom spotted at public events or industry gatherings. Unlike many of his contemporaries, the actor prefers to let his work speak for itself, making such appearances, albeit indirect, particularly noteworthy for fans.

Over the last few years, Akshaye has quietly built an impressive body of work, consistently earning praise for his nuanced and powerful performances. With Dhurandhar, the actor has once again proved why he is regarded as one of the most dependable performers in the industry. His portrayal of Rehman Dakait has emerged as one of the film’s biggest highlights. He has been receiving praise from both audiences and critics.

Adding to the film’s buzz is the song FA9LA, which has gone viral on social media. Akshaye’s screen presence in the track has struck a chord with viewers. Fans have been flooding social media platforms with clips and reactions, calling his performance chilling, restrained, and unforgettable.

However, while Dhurandhar continues to break box office records, Akshaye has maintained his trademark low profile.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshaye will next be seen in the second part of Dhurandhar. The film is reportedly in post-production stage and will hit the big screens in March 2026.

The actor will also be seen in the Telugu film Mahakali as well as in Drishyam 3.