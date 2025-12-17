 'Every Girl Is A Daughter, Sister, Friend...': Amid Payal Gaming's Alleged AI Viral Video Controversy, Sreeleela Requests Fans Not To Abuse Technology
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Every Girl Is A Daughter, Sister, Friend...': Amid Payal Gaming's Alleged AI Viral Video Controversy, Sreeleela Requests Fans Not To Abuse Technology

'Every Girl Is A Daughter, Sister, Friend...': Amid Payal Gaming's Alleged AI Viral Video Controversy, Sreeleela Requests Fans Not To Abuse Technology

Telugu star Sreeleela on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a long post about the AI-generated videos that are being made of girls. She has requested fans not to abuse the technology. She wrote, " Advancements in technology are meant to simplify life, not complicate it, in my opinion. Every girl out there is a daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, or colleague..."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 03:54 PM IST
article-image

Indian actors, as well as content creators, are facing a lot of issues because of the AI-generated fake videos that are being made and going viral on social media. Recently, a private video went viral on social media, and netizens claimed that it features YouTuber and content creator Payal Gaming. Some people have been claiming that the video is AI-generated. Now, Telugu star Sreeleela has shared a long post about AI-generated viral posts, and has requested fans not to abuse the technology.

She posted, "I put my hands together and request every social media user not to support Al-generated nonsense. There is a difference between using and abusing technology. Advancements in technology are meant to simplify life, not complicate it, in my opinion. Every girl out there is a daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, or colleague, even if she chooses art as one of her professions. We wish to be part of an industry that spreads joy, with the confidence that we are in a protected environment."

The actress further wrote, "I have been unaware of many things happening online due to my schedule, and I thank my well-wishers for bringing this to my notice. I have always taken things with a pinch of salt and lived in my own world, but this is deeply disturbing and devastating. I also see my fellow colleagues going through the same and am reaching out on behalf of everyone. With grace and dignity, and with trust in my audience, I ask you to please stand by us. The authorities will be taking it over from here (sic)."

Sreeleela AI-Generated Videos

FPJ Shorts
'Every Girl Is A Daughter, Sister, Friend...': Amid Payal Gaming's Alleged AI Viral Video Controversy, Sreeleela Requests Fans Not To Abuse Technology
'Every Girl Is A Daughter, Sister, Friend...': Amid Payal Gaming's Alleged AI Viral Video Controversy, Sreeleela Requests Fans Not To Abuse Technology
Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna's YouTube Channel Terminated, Netizens Speculate 'Artificial Traffic & Bots' To Be The Reason
Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna's YouTube Channel Terminated, Netizens Speculate 'Artificial Traffic & Bots' To Be The Reason
Kerala Lottery Result: December 17, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-31 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: December 17, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-31 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate Moves Bombay HC Against Conviction In 1995 Flat Allotment Case
Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate Moves Bombay HC Against Conviction In 1995 Flat Allotment Case

Sreeleela has also become the victim of fake AI-generated videos, which have gone viral on social media. It is good to see that an actress has finally opened up about it.

While she wrote such a long post, the actress in the comments also posted, "I’ll be honest makes me uncomfortable talking like this. But I hope it serves its purpose (sic)."

Sreeleela Upcoming Movies

Sreeleela has some interesting films lined up like Parasakthi, Anurag Basu's next with Kartik Aaryan, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Every Girl Is A Daughter, Sister, Friend...': Amid Payal Gaming's Alleged AI Viral Video...

'Every Girl Is A Daughter, Sister, Friend...': Amid Payal Gaming's Alleged AI Viral Video...

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna's YouTube Channel Terminated, Netizens Speculate 'Artificial...

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna's YouTube Channel Terminated, Netizens Speculate 'Artificial...

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Finale: Viral Photo Shows Akkineni Nagarjuna Declaring Winner, Is It Real?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Finale: Viral Photo Shows Akkineni Nagarjuna Declaring Winner, Is It Real?

'We Deny Baseless & Motivated Allegations': Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra React To Reports Of Being...

'We Deny Baseless & Motivated Allegations': Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra React To Reports Of Being...

Mumbai Parking Row: 'I Feel Unsafe As Culprit Still Not Arrested,' TV Actor Anuj Sachdeva Reveals...

Mumbai Parking Row: 'I Feel Unsafe As Culprit Still Not Arrested,' TV Actor Anuj Sachdeva Reveals...