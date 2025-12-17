'Every Girl Is A Daughter, Sister, Friend...': Amid Payal Gaming's Alleged AI Viral Video Controversy, Sreeleela Requests Fans Not To Abuse Technology

Indian actors, as well as content creators, are facing a lot of issues because of the AI-generated fake videos that are being made and going viral on social media. Recently, a private video went viral on social media, and netizens claimed that it features YouTuber and content creator Payal Gaming. Some people have been claiming that the video is AI-generated. Now, Telugu star Sreeleela has shared a long post about AI-generated viral posts, and has requested fans not to abuse the technology.

She posted, "I put my hands together and request every social media user not to support Al-generated nonsense. There is a difference between using and abusing technology. Advancements in technology are meant to simplify life, not complicate it, in my opinion. Every girl out there is a daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, or colleague, even if she chooses art as one of her professions. We wish to be part of an industry that spreads joy, with the confidence that we are in a protected environment."

The actress further wrote, "I have been unaware of many things happening online due to my schedule, and I thank my well-wishers for bringing this to my notice. I have always taken things with a pinch of salt and lived in my own world, but this is deeply disturbing and devastating. I also see my fellow colleagues going through the same and am reaching out on behalf of everyone. With grace and dignity, and with trust in my audience, I ask you to please stand by us. The authorities will be taking it over from here (sic)."

Sreeleela AI-Generated Videos

Sreeleela has also become the victim of fake AI-generated videos, which have gone viral on social media. It is good to see that an actress has finally opened up about it.

While she wrote such a long post, the actress in the comments also posted, "I’ll be honest makes me uncomfortable talking like this. But I hope it serves its purpose (sic)."

Sreeleela Upcoming Movies

Sreeleela has some interesting films lined up like Parasakthi, Anurag Basu's next with Kartik Aaryan, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.