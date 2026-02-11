FWICE Seeks Urgent Meeting With CM Devendra Fadnavis Over Rising Threats To Film Celebrities

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) sought urgent meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over rising threats to film celebrities as security concerns continue to mount across the state's entertainment sector.

In the backdrop of multiple celebrities receiving death threats and facing security scares, FWICE has written to CM Devendra Fadnavis, requesting an urgent appointment to discuss the deteriorating situation.

In its letter, the film workers’ body flagged what it described as a growing climate of fear within the industry. “In recent days, several eminent and renowned personalities from the film, television, and digital media industry have reportedly received threats and have been subjected to alarming security scares,” the letter stated.

The organisation warned that such repeated incidents, whether direct or indirect, raise serious concerns about the adequacy of the current safety framework for those working in the sector.

While high-profile actors may be the immediate targets, FWICE stated that the ripple effect extends far beyond individuals in the spotlight. The federation represents a vast workforce of artists, technicians, daily wage earners, backstage crew and other skilled and unskilled professionals. Any disruption involving prominent figures, it noted, directly impacts thousands whose livelihoods depend on uninterrupted production schedules.

“The prevailing environment of fear is beginning to affect shooting schedules, production planning, and overall morale within the industry,” the body wrote, stating that uncertainty is now hampering routine functioning across sets and studios.

Appealing directly to the CM, FWICE stressed that Mumbai remains the nerve centre of India’s film and television industry, making it imperative for the state to ensure visible and robust security measures. The federation urged the government to formally register the issue and consider steps to strengthen preventive mechanisms, improve coordination with law enforcement agencies and reassure stakeholders of continued state support.

Expressing confidence in Fadnavis’ leadership, the letter concluded with a request for an early meeting. “We firmly believe that under your able leadership and guidance, effective measures can be undertaken to address these concerns promptly and decisively,” it stated, seeking an opportunity to present the matter in detail and request government intervention to safeguard the media and entertainment fraternity.

Recently, actor Aayush Sharma, married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan, received a threat email.

Aayush’s case comes close on the heels of a similar threat received by actor Ranveer Singh. The Dhurandhar star was sent a threatening WhatsApp voice note demanding crores of rupees.

The threats follow a recent firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence on January 31. Five rounds were fired at his house. Five accused have been arrested in connection with the case.