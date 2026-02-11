Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Court Extends Police Custody Of All 5 Accused Till February 17

Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Court Extends Police Custody Of Five Accused Till February 17 |

Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday, February 11, extended the police custody of all five accused in connection with the firing incident that took place outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence, until February 17.

In the firing case, police told the special court that absconding accused Shubham Lonkar allegedly plotted to create terror, transferred Rs 40,000, supplied weapons through his brother.

This extension came after the Esplanade court in Mumbai on February 5 sent all five accused arrested till February 11. The fifth accused, Asaram Phasale (42), was arrested in Pune on February 5. All five accused arrested in the case are Swapnil Bandu Sakat (23), Siddharth Deepak Yenpure (19), Samarth Shivsharan Pomaji (19), Aditya Gyaneshwar Gayaki (19), Asharam Fasle (45).

