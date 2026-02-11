 Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Court Extends Police Custody Of All 5 Accused Till February 17
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Court Extends Police Custody Of All 5 Accused Till February 17

Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Court Extends Police Custody Of All 5 Accused Till February 17

A special court in Mumbai extended the police custody of five accused in the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence till February 17. Police told the court an absconding accused plotted terror, transferred Rs 40,000 and supplied weapons. The Crime Branch had sought 15 days’ custody.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 06:45 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Court Extends Police Custody Of Five Accused Till February 17 |

Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday, February 11, extended the police custody of all five accused in connection with the firing incident that took place outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence, until February 17.

In the firing case, police told the special court that absconding accused Shubham Lonkar allegedly plotted to create terror, transferred Rs 40,000, supplied weapons through his brother.

This extension came after the Esplanade court in Mumbai on February 5 sent all five accused arrested till February 11. The fifth accused, Asaram Phasale (42), was arrested in Pune on February 5. All five accused arrested in the case are Swapnil Bandu Sakat (23), Siddharth Deepak Yenpure (19), Samarth Shivsharan Pomaji (19), Aditya Gyaneshwar Gayaki (19), Asharam Fasle (45).

FPJ Shorts
Beyond The Congestion Charge: The Case For Real Mobility Reform
Beyond The Congestion Charge: The Case For Real Mobility Reform
ENG Vs WI, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook Wins Toss, West Indies Batting First At Wankhede
ENG Vs WI, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook Wins Toss, West Indies Batting First At Wankhede
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Court Extends Police Custody Of All 5 Accused Till February 17
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Court Extends Police Custody Of All 5 Accused Till February 17
Why You Should Visit Amrit Udhyan At Rashtrapati Bhavan In 2026? Here's Your Ultimate Travel Itinerary
Why You Should Visit Amrit Udhyan At Rashtrapati Bhavan In 2026? Here's Your Ultimate Travel Itinerary
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Beyond The Congestion Charge: The Case For Real Mobility Reform
Beyond The Congestion Charge: The Case For Real Mobility Reform
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Court Extends Police Custody Of All 5 Accused Till February 17
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Court Extends Police Custody Of All 5 Accused Till February 17
Mumbai Coastal Road Becomes India’s First Musical Road
Mumbai Coastal Road Becomes India’s First Musical Road
Thane: Fire Breaks Out On TMT Bus In Rabodi Area; No Casualties Reported
Thane: Fire Breaks Out On TMT Bus In Rabodi Area; No Casualties Reported
'Will Further Extend It Till Bandra': Dy CM Eknath Shinde Says As Mumbai Coastal Road Gets India’s...
'Will Further Extend It Till Bandra': Dy CM Eknath Shinde Says As Mumbai Coastal Road Gets India’s...