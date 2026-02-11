TMC Issues Work Orders For New 600-Metric-Ton Waste Plant In Aat-Koli; Five-Month Countdown Begins For Aat-Koli’s Solid Waste Project

Thane Municipal Corporation |

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has officially issued work orders to shift its focus toward Aat-Koli in Bhiwandi for the scientific disposal of city waste. This strategic move comes as the corporation seeks a permanent solution to Thane’s growing garbage crisis while attempting to avoid the public backlash seen in previous sites like Diva and Daighar.

Project Overview and Capacity

Currently, the Thane municipal area generates approximately 1,000 metric tons of solid waste daily. In response, the TMC has approved the construction of a pre-processing plant with a capacity of 600 metric tons at the Aat-Koli site.

According to municipal officials, the project is slated to become operational within the next five months. The long-term vision for the facility includes advanced waste-to-energy capabilities, specifically aiming to produce electricity and coal from processed waste.

Strategic Shift from Diva and Daighar

The decision to develop the Aat-Koli site follows a history of logistical and social challenges:

Diva-Initially used as a primary dumping ground, but operations were halted following intense local opposition.

Daighar-Plans were made to divert waste here with promises of a waste-to-energy plant. However, despite assurances that residents would not be inconvenienced, the project has failed to take off to date.

Mitigating Environmental and Social Impact

The TMC is treading carefully to ensure that the Aat-Koli project does not mirror the failures of the past. The project will be situated on a 34.72-hectare land parcel. While the full-scale waste-to-energy plant may take 12 to 18 months to complete, the corporation recognizes the immediate need for pre-processing.

Officials noted that if the waste currently being dumped at the site is not treated scientifically in the interim, the corporation may face significant resistance from local residents, similar to the protests experienced at Diva and Daighar. The immediate goal is to implement scientific disposal methods to prevent foul odors and health hazards for the local population.

Aslo Watch:

Higlights Of This Project

The issuance of the work order for the waste processing project at Aat-Koli, Bhiwandi, represents a critical step for the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in managing urban waste. Located on a 34.72-hectare site, the facility is designed with a plant capacity of 600 metric tons and is expected to be operational within five months. Beyond simple disposal, the project’s long-term output goals include the production of electricity and coal, provided the TMC can successfully balance technical execution with the ongoing concerns of the local community.

