 Mid-Journey Miracle: Mumbai Airport's Medical Team Assists Tanzanian National In Delivering A Baby Girl During International Transit
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMid-Journey Miracle: Mumbai Airport's Medical Team Assists Tanzanian National In Delivering A Baby Girl During International Transit

Mid-Journey Miracle: Mumbai Airport's Medical Team Assists Tanzanian National In Delivering A Baby Girl During International Transit

A 26-year-old Tanzanian woman gave birth to a baby girl inside an ambulance at Mumbai’s CSMIA after going into labour during international transit. The airport’s medical team responded swiftly, coordinating with CISF and immigration for quick clearance. The baby was delivered safely at 5:45 am en route to hospital.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
The medical team of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) led to the safe delivery of a baby girl inside an airport ambulance. |

Mumbai: The medical team of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) led to the safe delivery of a baby girl inside an airport ambulance. The mother, a Tanzanian national, experienced labour pain when she was transiting through the airport’s international-to-international area.

International-to-international transit corridor becomes scene of extraordinary emergency

Early in the morning on Tuesday, when most of Mumbai was still asleep, the International-to-International transit corridor at CSMIA became the setting for an extraordinary medical emergency that ended in joy. At 5.17am, the airport’s medical team received information about a female transit passenger requiring urgent assistance.

The passenger, a 26-year-old Tanzanian national, was approximately 36 weeks pregnant and experiencing severe abdominal pain while transiting through the international-to-international area. Within minutes, doctors reached the location and found the passenger in active labour, with contractions and signs of water breakage indicating imminent childbirth.

FPJ Shorts
Mid-Journey Miracle: Mumbai Airport's Medical Team Assists Tanzanian National In Delivering A Baby Girl During International Transit
Mid-Journey Miracle: Mumbai Airport's Medical Team Assists Tanzanian National In Delivering A Baby Girl During International Transit
Injury Scare For Ishan Kishan? India Opener Suffers Painful Hit From Jasprit Bumrah Yorker Ahead Of IND Vs NAM T20 WC 2026 Clash
Injury Scare For Ishan Kishan? India Opener Suffers Painful Hit From Jasprit Bumrah Yorker Ahead Of IND Vs NAM T20 WC 2026 Clash
Sidhu Moosewala’s Parents Protest Over Police Inaction In Cheating Case In Slain Son’s | VIDEO
Sidhu Moosewala’s Parents Protest Over Police Inaction In Cheating Case In Slain Son’s | VIDEO
ENG Vs WI: Mumbai Indians' Sherfane Rutherford Lights Up Wankhede Stadium With Half-Century In T20 World Cup 2026 Match
ENG Vs WI: Mumbai Indians' Sherfane Rutherford Lights Up Wankhede Stadium With Half-Century In T20 World Cup 2026 Match

Transit visa issued swiftly as CISF, airline staff coordinate seamless transfer

The expectant mother was carefully transferred onto a buggy stretcher and moved via the terminal lift to the airside ambulance, with seamless support from airline staff and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Terminal Operations teams coordinated closely with immigration officials, enabling the swift issuance of a temporary transit visa and preventing any procedural delay at a critical moment.

Read Also
BMC Issues Fresh Notification For MOH, DTO Recruitment Exams After Cancelling Previous Process
article-image

By 5:40 am, the ambulance departed the airport for the hospital, accompanied by the airport medical team and airline staff. The journey, however, had barely begun when the situation intensified and the woman went into full labour. As labour progressed rapidly and crowning began, a healthy baby girl was delivered inside the ambulance at 5.45am.

Doctors, paramedics and driver form intricate choreography of coordination

Behind this extraordinary outcome was an intricate choreography of coordination. Airport medical teams and terminal operations worked seamlessly with airline staff, immigration officials and CISF personnel. The attending medical team included Dr Kritika, Dr Madhu and Dr Kisley, supported by paramedics Madhuri and Ashok, and ambulance driver Omkar.

“For MIAL, such moments rarely make headlines, yet they reflect the unseen responsibility of operating one of India’s busiest aviation hubs. Airports are often described as gateways. In that moment, the airport became something far more personal, a place where life began safely, far from home, in transit between journeys,” said an airport spokesperson.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mid-Journey Miracle: Mumbai Airport's Medical Team Assists Tanzanian National In Delivering A Baby...
Mid-Journey Miracle: Mumbai Airport's Medical Team Assists Tanzanian National In Delivering A Baby...
Ritu Tawde Pays Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & Balasaheb Thackeray After Taking Oath As...
Ritu Tawde Pays Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & Balasaheb Thackeray After Taking Oath As...
TMC Issues Work Orders For New 600-Metric-Ton Waste Plant In Aat-Koli; Five-Month Countdown Begins...
TMC Issues Work Orders For New 600-Metric-Ton Waste Plant In Aat-Koli; Five-Month Countdown Begins...
Thane News: Narrow Escape For 25 Passengers As TMT Bus Catches Fire Near Kalwa Bridge
Thane News: Narrow Escape For 25 Passengers As TMT Bus Catches Fire Near Kalwa Bridge
Thane Traffic Police Launch 'Reverse Lane' On Eastern Express Highway To Ease Mumbai-Bound...
Thane Traffic Police Launch 'Reverse Lane' On Eastern Express Highway To Ease Mumbai-Bound...