Thane: Fire Breaks Out At Printing Shop In Jai Bhavan Nagar; No Causalties Reported

Fire Breaks Out At Printing Shop In Jai Bhavan Nagar; No Causalties Reported | Representative Photo

Thane: A fire incident was reported at a printing shop near Jari Mari Ai Mandir in Jai Bhavani Nagar, Thane West, shortly after midnight on Wednesday, triggering a prompt response from the fire brigade and the Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management teams. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials from the Disaster Management Cell told Mid-day that the alert was received at approximately 12:41 am on February 11, 2026, from Nanda Patil, who witnessed the fire firsthand. A laser machine inside Happy Prints, a shop owned by Arvind Halwai, had caught fire.

Soon after receiving the call, teams from the Fire Department, the Disaster Management Cell and personnel from the Gokulnagar Police Station were dispatched to the spot. The response included one fire engine, a rescue vehicle and a pickup from the disaster management unit.

Firefighters carried out swift operations and managed to bring the blaze under control within minutes. Officials said the fire was fully extinguished by around 12:50 am, preventing any major damage to nearby properties.

Civic authorities confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and further investigation is in progress.

Fire Broke Out In Virar

In other news, another major fire broke out at 5:30 PM on Tuesday in the kitchen of Sharvi Bar & Hotel, located along the Narangi Bypass road in Virar (East).

​Upon receiving the alert, personnel from the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and have since successfully brought the fire under control.

Fortunately, no injuries or loss of life have been reported so far. While the exact cause is yet to be determined, officials suspect a short circuit or a gas leak may have triggered the blaze. ​According to sources, the establishment allegedly did not possess a Fire Safety Audit Certificate from the fire department. This raises serious questions regarding safety compliance at the venue.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/