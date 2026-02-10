Thane News: Car Gutted In Blaze On Samruddhi Expressway Near Shahapur; Occupants Escape Unhurt | VIDEO

A moving car is completely destroyed by fire near Shahapur on the Samruddhi Expressway, briefly disrupting traffic | File Photo

Thane, Feb 10: Panic gripped commuters on the Mumbai–Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway on Tuesday afternoon after a moving car caught fire near the Khutghar Toll Plaza in Shahapur taluka. The vehicle was completely gutted in the incident, though all occupants narrowly escaped without injuries, officials said.

Fire breaks out suddenly

The incident occurred on the Nagpur-bound lane of the expressway when a Ford Figo car suddenly began emitting thick smoke from the engine compartment.

Within moments, the smoke was followed by flames, leaving the occupants with little time to react. Sensing imminent danger, the passengers immediately exited the vehicle and moved to safety.

Eyewitnesses said that the fire spread rapidly and within minutes the blaze intensified, completely engulfing the car. The flames were visible from a considerable distance, triggering panic among motorists passing through the busy stretch of the expressway.

Fire brigade action

Upon receiving information, personnel from the fire brigade rushed to the spot and managed to douse the fire after a sustained effort. However, by the time the flames were brought under control, the vehicle had been reduced to a charred wreck.

Traffic disrupted briefly

The incident led to a temporary disruption of traffic on the affected stretch of the Samruddhi Expressway, with vehicles being slowed down and diverted for a brief period. Traffic was restored after the burnt vehicle was removed and the road was cleared.

Cause under investigation

Preliminary assessment suggests that a technical malfunction or engine-related fault may have triggered the fire, though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained. Officials said that no casualties were reported in the incident, preventing what could have been a major tragedy.

The highway police have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated further investigation to determine the precise reason behind the fire. A detailed inspection of the vehicle will be carried out as part of the probe.

