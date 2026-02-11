Mumbai Traffic Update: Road Closure Announced In Juhu Till May 31 Due To Bridge Reconstruction Work Near JVPD Junction | Check Alternate Routes

Mumbai Traffic Update: Shankarrao Naram Path Declared One-Way Till December 7 Due To Road Concreting | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police have announced road closure as the MCGM begins dismantling and reconstructing the bridge near J.V.P.D. Junction in Juhu connecting Mora Gaon and Irla Pumping Station. According to the official notification, the road closure and diversions will remain in effect until May 31.

Both carriageways of Devale Road between J.V.P.D. Junction and ATS Chowki will remain completely closed for all types of vehicles.

Alternative Routes

- As per the notification, vehicles coming from Mora Gaon towards J.V.P.D. Junction are advised to turn right at ATS Chowki, and proceed via Shamrao Parulekar Marg to N.S. Road No. 10 and proceed to their desired destination.

- For those travelling from J.V.P.D. Junction towards Mora Gaon can proceed via N.S. Road No. 10 and Shamrao Parulekar Marg to reach their destination.

Meanwhile, due to a surge of devotees visiting Shri Nandibaba Temple during Mahashivratri celebrations, the Thane Traffic Police issued traffic restrictions between 15 February and 19 February within the Kapurbawdi Traffic Sub Division limits.

The traffic restrictions will remain in force between 5 pm and 10 pm daily. According to the notification, the road closures have been announced on the following routes: Vehicles heading towards Kolshet from outside the Majiwada Manpada Ward Committee will not be allowed entry. Those travelling from Kolshet towards Kapurbawdi Circle and Majiwada Manpada will be stopped at Dhokali Signal. Vehicles coming from Ghodbunder Thane main road via Naupada Signal and D Mart junction towards Kolshet will face entry closure at R Mall. Similarly, vehicles approaching Kolshet via the R Mall service road and Hotel Vihang Inn will also be restricted at R Mall.

