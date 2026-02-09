'Strict Legal Action Will Be Taken...': Golmaal 5 Not Inspired By Do Aur Do Paanch, Says Rohit Shetty's Team

Golmaal 5 Not Inspired by Do Aur Do Paanch | Photo Via Instagram

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is working on his upcoming film Golmaal 5, a franchise that is one of the most successful and loved comedy series in Indian cinema, was recently reported to be planning an adaptation of the classic Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor 1980 comedy Do Aur Do Paanch in the Golmaal format. Amid these reports, Rohit's team denied the claims, stating that legal action will be taken against any news shared without confirmation from the team

The statement read, "We wish to issue a strict clarification regarding certain news reports currently circulating across online and digital media platforms claiming that Golmaal 5 is inspired by or based on the film 'Do Aur Do Paanch'. We categorically state that these reports are factually incorrect, misleading and completely untrue. We strongly request all media houses, publications, portals, and digital platforms to refrain from publishing or circulating unverified information."

Further, the team stated that they expect cooperation in maintaining journalistic accuracy and responsibility, requesting that incorrect reports currently in circulation be corrected or removed at the earliest.

Earlier, a report by Bollywood Hungama claimed that Rohit Shetty, a fan of yesteryear comedies, planned to base Golmaal 5 on the Amitabh Bachchan–Shashi Kapoor classic Do Aur Do Paanch. The report suggested that Golmaal Returns was inspired by Aaj Ki Taza Khabar, Bol Bachchan by Golmaal (1979), and Golmaal 3 by Khatta Meetha (1978).

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar To Take Centre Stage In Golmaal 5

It added that Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar would play key roles, joined by Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor, and others.

Meanwhile, on January 31, gunshots were fired at Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai residence around 12:45 am at the nine-storey building where he lives with his family. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility.

Earlier reports had stated that when Golmaal 5 begins filming in Mumbai, a two-tier security system involving police and personal bodyguards will be in place, with restricted access and limited sharing of shoot details.