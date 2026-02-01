Rohit Shetty House Firing: Director Asks Friends NOT To Visit Him For Next 2 Days, Cancels All Plans Amid Investigation

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty has cancelled all his plans and asked his friends to not visit him for the next two days after a firing incident was reported outside his Juhu residence in Mumbai on Sunday (February 1), around 12:45 am.

According to a report in India Today, Rohit has also asked his close friend Ajay Devgn to not visit him, at least for the next 48 hours.

"Rohit is currently cooperating with the Mumbai police and recording his statement. He is absolutely involved in the investigation. Even though his residence has been given added security, he has asked all his industry friends to not come home. He is attending to all his worried friends and colleagues only via calls and message," a source informed the news portal.

Firing at Rohit Shetty's residence

Earlier today, it was reported that five individuals have been arrested from Pune in connection with the firing at Rohit's house.

They were identified as Aman Anand Marote (27), Aditya Gyaneshwar Gayaki (19), Siddharth Deepak Yenpure (20), Samarth Shivsharan Pomaji (18), and Swapnil Bandu Sakat (23), residents of Pune's Karvenagar and Dhayari.

According to the police sources, the assailant arrived in the Juhu area on a motorcycle, which he parked at a short distance, and then walked towards the Shetty Tower. The shots were fired outside the filmmaker's personal gymnasium, which is on the first floor of the building, before the attacker fled the spot.

Shetty’s security guard was the first to hear the shots and immediately alerted him. The guard later approached the police and lodged a formal complaint, setting the investigation in motion. The motive behind the attack is still unknown.

According to an India Today report, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly claimed responsibility for the firing. In a screenshot shared by the daily, Gangsters Shubham Lonkar, Arzu Bishnoi wrote in a social media post, "We, Shubham Lonkar, Arzu Bishnoi and Hari Boxer, take responsibility for the firing outside Rohit Shetty’s house. We warned him (Rohit Shetty) several times not to interfere in our work. When he failed to understand, this was just a small trailer. If he still does not understand, the next bullet will not be fired outside the house but inside the bedroom, aimed at his chest."