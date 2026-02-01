Five Arrested In Rohit Shetty House Firing Case In Mumbai, Probe Links To 'Notorious Gang'

Pune Police Take 4 People In Custody Over Firing At Rohit Shetty's Mumbai Home, Linked To 'Notorious Gang In India' |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Sunday, February 1, arrested five individuals in connection with the firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house in Juhu. All five were arrested from Pune.

They were identified as Aman Anand Marote (27), Aditya Gyaneshwar Gayaki (19), Siddharth Deepak Yenpure (20), Samarth Shivsharan Pomaji (18), and Swapnil Bandu Sakat (23), residents of Pune's Karvenagar and Dhayari. Earlier, the news agency PTI reported the detention of suspects reportedly linked to a notorious gang operating in the country.

According to the police sources, the assailant arrived in the Juhu area on a motorcycle, which he parked at a short distance, and then walked towards the Shetty Tower. The shots were fired outside the filmmaker's personal gymnasium, which is on the first floor of the building, before the attacker fled the spot.

After the firing incident, a forensic science and ballistics expert team reached the spot to collect evidence. Moreover, the Crime Branch team is currently recording Rohit Shetty's statement. Sources told FPJ that investigators are trying to ascertain from Rohit Shetty whether he ever received any threats, whether he suspects anyone, and are questioning him about all such details that could provide clues to assist the investigation.

Did the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claim Responsibility In House Firing?

According to an India Today report, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly claimed responsibility for the firing. In a screenshot shared by the daily, Gangsters Shubham Lonkar, Arzu Bishnoi wrote in a social media post, "We, Shubham Lonkar, Arzu Bishnoi and Hari Boxer, take responsibility for the firing outside Rohit Shetty’s house. We warned him (Rohit Shetty) several times not to interfere in our work. When he failed to understand, this was just a small trailer. If he still does not understand, the next bullet will not be fired outside the house but inside the bedroom, aimed at his chest."

The Mumbai police registered a case on charges of attempt to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as provisions of the Arms Act. Shetty’s security guard was the first to hear the shots and immediately alerted him. The guard later approached the police and lodged a formal complaint, setting the investigation in motion. The motive behind the attack is still unknown.



(With inputs from PTI)

