Where Was Filmmaker Rohit Shetty When Four Shots Were Fired Outside His Juhu Residence At Midnight In Mumbai?

Where Was Filmmaker Rohit Shetty When four Shots Were Fired Outside His Juhu Residence At Midnight? | File Pic & ANI

Mumbai’s otherwise quiet and celebrity lined Juhu neighbourhood was jolted awake early Sunday after gunshots rang out outside the residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. At exactly 12.45 am, unknown assailants fired four rounds outside his residential building, triggering panic and a swift police response.

The most unsettling detail soon emerged, Shetty was inside the house when the firing took place. Officials confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Unidentified assailants fired four rounds outside the residence of film director Rohit Shetty last night



Mumbai Police says, "Following this, heavy police security has been deployed around Rohit Shetty's residence in Juhu. The police are currently… pic.twitter.com/XZlzspFeMU — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2026

What Happened Outside the Building

According to The Statemen, the Juhu Police said that the gunfire occurred just outside the filmmaker’s building. Shetty’s security guard was the first to hear the shots and immediately alerted him. The guard later approached the police and lodged a formal complaint, setting the investigation in motion.

Police teams rushed to the spot and found empty bullet shells scattered outside the building. The area was quickly cordoned off, while residents stepped out cautiously, trying to understand what had shattered the calm of the upscale locality.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Police and forensic teams reach Director Rohit Shetty's residence, after an incident of firing was reported outside his residence. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/h1wVhtCtY7 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2026

Police Confirm Five Rounds Fired

Officials confirmed that five rounds were fired during the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone IX Dikshit Gedam stated that Rohit Shetty was present inside his home at the time of the firing, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

For now, the motive behind the gunfire remains unclear. Investigators have not ruled out any possibility, ranging from personal threats to random intimidation.

#WATCH | The Mumbai Crime Branch team is currently recording Rohit Shetty's statement. The forensic team has visited Rohit Shetty's house for the second time since the firing incident. pic.twitter.com/ZSSMC6mZTT — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2026

Crime Branch and Forensic Teams Step In

Multiple police units, including zonal teams and the crime branch, were deployed at the scene. A forensic team and ballistic experts examined the bullet shells and assessed the firing pattern to determine the type of weapon used and the shooters’ position.

Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from nearby buildings and roads to establish how many people were involved, how they arrived at the spot and how they managed to escape after firing.

Police are also examining whether the attackers were on foot or used a vehicle.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Police deployed after gunshots were reportedly fired at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house late last night.#Mumbai #RohitShetty



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/3jRzc3Z2Nn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 1, 2026

Security Tightened After Incident

Following the incident, security was visibly stepped up outside Shetty’s residence. Police personnel were stationed near the building, keeping a close watch on movement in the area.

A high level meeting of Mumbai Police officials was held to assess the gravity of the case and review security measures.

A case has been registered against unknown assailants under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.