Firing Outside Rohit Shetty's Residence: Juhu Police Record Filmmaker’s Statement

Rohit Shetty | File Pic

Mumbai: On 1st February 2026 (Sunday), A firing incident was reported outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s (51) residence in Juhu. Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti confirmed the incident and said that unidentified persons fired shots at the building. The local police, along with the Crime Branch, are investigating the matter.

According to police sources, the assailant arrived in the Juhu area on a motorcycle, parked it a short distance away, and then walked towards Shetty Tower. The shots were fired outside Rohit Shetty’s personal gymnasium, located on the first floor of the building, before the attacker fled the spot.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gym equipment was found at the location, and the area where the firing took place is known to be the filmmaker’s regular workout space, as Shetty is known for consistently maintaining his fitness and frequently exercising in this gym. So far, no evidence has emerged to suggest the involvement of the Bishnoi gang, and police are closely examining the modus operandi used in the attack.

A team of forensic experts is currently collecting samples from the gym and the adjoining balcony, while another forensic team has also arrived at Shetty’s residence to assist in the investigation. Meanwhile, Juhu Police have recorded Rohit Shetty’s statement as part of the investigation.

Sources further said the assailant was seen speaking to an auto-rickshaw driver near the crime scene and asked him whether he would go to Kalyan.

Read Also Where Was Filmmaker Rohit Shetty When Four Shots Were Fired Outside His Juhu Residence At Midnight...

The driver reportedly replied that Kalyan was too far but offered to drop him at a railway station near Juhu. The auto-rickshaw driver is currently inside Rohit Shetty’s residence and is still being questioned by the police.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch has formed 12 special teams to nab the suspects involved in the firing incident outside the Bollywood director and producer’s residence.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/