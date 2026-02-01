 Firing Outside Rohit Shetty's Residence: Juhu Police Record Filmmaker’s Statement
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFiring Outside Rohit Shetty's Residence: Juhu Police Record Filmmaker’s Statement

Firing Outside Rohit Shetty's Residence: Juhu Police Record Filmmaker’s Statement

On 1st February 2026, shots were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence, near his personal gym. The assailant, arriving on a motorcycle, fled after shooting. Mumbai Police and Crime Branch are investigating, with forensic teams collecting evidence. Juhu Police recorded Shetty’s statement, and 12 special teams have been formed to catch the suspects.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 02:24 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Shetty | File Pic

Mumbai: On 1st February 2026 (Sunday), A firing incident was reported outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s (51) residence in Juhu. Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti confirmed the incident and said that unidentified persons fired shots at the building. The local police, along with the Crime Branch, are investigating the matter.

According to police sources, the assailant arrived in the Juhu area on a motorcycle, parked it a short distance away, and then walked towards Shetty Tower. The shots were fired outside Rohit Shetty’s personal gymnasium, located on the first floor of the building, before the attacker fled the spot.

Read Also
Firing Outside Rohit Shetty's Residence: Mumbai Police Crime Branch Forms 12 Teams To Nab Suspects
article-image

Gym equipment was found at the location, and the area where the firing took place is known to be the filmmaker’s regular workout space, as Shetty is known for consistently maintaining his fitness and frequently exercising in this gym. So far, no evidence has emerged to suggest the involvement of the Bishnoi gang, and police are closely examining the modus operandi used in the attack.

A team of forensic experts is currently collecting samples from the gym and the adjoining balcony, while another forensic team has also arrived at Shetty’s residence to assist in the investigation. Meanwhile, Juhu Police have recorded Rohit Shetty’s statement as part of the investigation.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal: Kolkata Police Launch Helpline To Aid Students During Madhyamik Exams
West Bengal: Kolkata Police Launch Helpline To Aid Students During Madhyamik Exams
UGC NET December Result 2025 To Be Out On February 4; Check Details Here
UGC NET December Result 2025 To Be Out On February 4; Check Details Here
Thane: Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske Urges Centre To Set Up Medical College At Newly Built Civil Hospital
Thane: Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske Urges Centre To Set Up Medical College At Newly Built Civil Hospital
FM Sitharaman Unleashes ₹12.2 Lakh Crore Infrastructure Engine While Anchoring Fiscal Deficit At 4.3%
FM Sitharaman Unleashes ₹12.2 Lakh Crore Infrastructure Engine While Anchoring Fiscal Deficit At 4.3%

Sources further said the assailant was seen speaking to an auto-rickshaw driver near the crime scene and asked him whether he would go to Kalyan.

Read Also
Where Was Filmmaker Rohit Shetty When Four Shots Were Fired Outside His Juhu Residence At Midnight...
article-image

The driver reportedly replied that Kalyan was too far but offered to drop him at a railway station near Juhu. The auto-rickshaw driver is currently inside Rohit Shetty’s residence and is still being questioned by the police.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch has formed 12 special teams to nab the suspects involved in the firing incident outside the Bollywood director and producer’s residence.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nari Nari Naduma Murari OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Latest Telugu Romantic Comedy...
Nari Nari Naduma Murari OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Latest Telugu Romantic Comedy...
Firing Outside Rohit Shetty's Residence: Juhu Police Record Filmmaker’s Statement
Firing Outside Rohit Shetty's Residence: Juhu Police Record Filmmaker’s Statement
'Next Bullet Will Be Aimed At His Chest': Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Firing...
'Next Bullet Will Be Aimed At His Chest': Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Firing...
Five Arrested In Rohit Shetty House Firing Case In Mumbai, Probe Links To 'Notorious Gang'
Five Arrested In Rohit Shetty House Firing Case In Mumbai, Probe Links To 'Notorious Gang'
Kamaal R. Khan Breaks Silence After Being Spotted In Mumbai Following Bail In Oshiwara Firing Case:...
Kamaal R. Khan Breaks Silence After Being Spotted In Mumbai Following Bail In Oshiwara Firing Case:...