 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Hails Union Budget 2026; Calls It 'Strong Step Towards Viksit Bharat'
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomed Union Budget 2026, calling it a powerful step towards Viksit Bharat. He praised its focus on planned urbanisation, investment and job creation. Fadnavis highlighted women-centric measures, girls’ hostels, emergency healthcare in districts and proposed high-speed corridors as key drivers of growth.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
File Picture

Following the presentation of the Union Budget 2026 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the proposals, describing the budget as a “powerful step towards Viksit Bharat.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Fadnavis said the budget had laid a strong foundation for India’s development by focusing on planned urbanisation, promotion of industry and entrepreneurship, and firm measures to boost investment and job creation.

In his post, the Chief Minister highlighted several initiatives he termed particularly noteworthy. Referring to women-centric measures, Fadnavis said that following the success of the Lakhpati Didi scheme, the proposal to create exclusive malls and industrial opportunities for women was “extremely important.” He also welcomed the announcement of hostels for girls pursuing higher education in every district, calling it a significant step towards improving access to education.

Fadnavis further praised the decision to establish emergency medical facilities in district hospitals, stating that it would prove invaluable for strengthening the healthcare sector at the grassroots level.

Turning to infrastructure and regional growth, the Chief Minister appreciated the proposed Mumbai–Pune and Pune–Hyderabad high-speed corridors, noting that they would contribute to a significant increase in GDP.

Finally, he also welcomed the initiative to allocate ₹5,000 crore over the next five years to each growth hub, saying the move would benefit the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune Metropolitan Region and the Nagpur Metropolitan Growth Hub.

The Union Budget 2026 was announced today by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 11.00 am in the Parliament. Some of the key take away from the Union Budget presentation include the Massive capital expenditure boost, India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0, seven high-speed rail corridors to boost connectivity, tax relief on education and travel and the unveiling of Bharat Vistar, a multilingual AI tool among many other schemes.

