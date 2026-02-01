 Union Budget 2026 Boosts Gems And Jewellery Sector With Stable Duties, MSME Support, Ease Of Business Push
The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council welcomed the Union Budget 2026–27, citing the absence of customs duty and GST hikes, strong MSME support, and tax reforms. Industry leaders said policy stability and ease-of-business measures would boost confidence, employment and sustainable growth.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 04:49 PM IST
The Gems and Jewellery industry has welcomed the Union Budget 2026–27. | FPJ

The Gems and Jewellery industry has welcomed the Union Budget 2026–27, praising the government for maintaining stable customs duty and GST rates while strengthening MSME support, easing compliance norms and promoting ease of doing business to encourage sustainable sectoral growth.

Mr. Rajesh Rokde, Chairman, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council

“The Union Budget 2026–27 reflects a stable and sensitive approach towards the Gems & Jewellery industry. The absence of any increase in customs duty or GST, continued policy certainty, strong MSME and cluster support, ease-of-doing-business measures, and litigation-reducing income-tax reforms together provide confidence to the trade and reinforce the government’s recognition of our sector as a key contributor to employment, exports, and economic growth.”

“The Gems and Jewellery trade welcomes the Union Budget 2026-27. The absence of any increase in customs duty, combined with strong MSME support, improved access to finance, simplified income-tax compliance, and enhanced ease-of-doing-business measures, will enable jewellers across the value chain to plan confidently and focus on sustainable growth amid global uncertainties.”

