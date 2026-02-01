 'Budget Is Distraction To Pickpocket Poor': Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi On Budget 2026-27
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Budget Is Distraction To Pickpocket Poor': Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi On Budget 2026-27

'Budget Is Distraction To Pickpocket Poor': Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi On Budget 2026-27

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi criticised the Union Budget in Parliament, accusing the Centre of rebranding old schemes to mislead people. Citing Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra remark, he said the budget distracts citizens while failing to address inflation, unemployment and social security, adding that the poor will once again bear the burden.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
X/@ANI

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Union Budget presented in Parliament, accusing the Centre of repackaging old schemes and misleading the public, especially the poor, under the guise of new announcements.

‘Budget Meant to Distract People’

Reacting to the budget, Pratapgarhi invoked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks during the Bharat Jodo Yatra to underline his criticism. He said the budget followed a familiar pattern of diversion rather than addressing real economic distress.

“Rahul Gandhi said something very insightful during the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Pratapgarhi told reporters. “When a pickpocket wants to steal your wallet, he distracts you first. Similarly, in this budget, only the names will be changed around.”

FPJ Shorts
'Auto Driver Demanded Extra Money For Luggage & Threatened Me': Woman Alleges Harassment At Mumbai Airport, Raises Safety Concerns
'Auto Driver Demanded Extra Money For Luggage & Threatened Me': Woman Alleges Harassment At Mumbai Airport, Raises Safety Concerns
What Is Panchamahabhuta? The Concept Featured At Kala Ghoda Festival 2026
What Is Panchamahabhuta? The Concept Featured At Kala Ghoda Festival 2026
Union Budget 2026: Infrastructure Push With High-Speed Rail, Green Transport And Tourism Focus
Union Budget 2026: Infrastructure Push With High-Speed Rail, Green Transport And Tourism Focus
'Budget Focuses On Building Ecosystem With Structural Reforms To Create Environment That Ensures Employment Generation': FM Sitharaman
'Budget Focuses On Building Ecosystem With Structural Reforms To Create Environment That Ensures Employment Generation': FM Sitharaman

‘Old Schemes, New Names’

The Congress MP alleged that the Centre was merely rebranding existing schemes to create the illusion of fresh initiatives, particularly with an eye on states heading into elections.

“New schemes will be announced keeping the election-bound states in mind,” he said,“but in reality, there is nothing new for the common man.”

‘Poor Will Pay the Price’

Pratapgarhi further accused the government of burdening the poor while failing to provide meaningful relief on inflation, unemployment and social security.

“The pockets of the poor will be picked once again,” he said,adding that the budget does little to protect vulnerable sections of society.

Budget 2026-27

The 2026–27 budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman despite being short speech, Sitharaman outlined a clear fiscal and reform roadmap, with an emphasis on fiscal consolidation, infrastructure-led growth and strategic manufacturing.

She pegged the fiscal deficit at 4.3% of GDP for FY27, reaffirming the government’s commitment to debt consolidation, while projecting GDP growth of 6.8–7.2% amid global uncertainty.

Capex Push, Self-Reliance at the Core

The Budget continued the government’s strong infrastructure push, with capital expenditure raised to Rs 12.2 lakh crore, alongside new initiatives in high-speed rail corridors, inland waterways and private infrastructure financing.

Key sectoral announcements included India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, Rs 10,000 crore Bio Pharma Shakti, MSME support funds and incentives for rare earths, container manufacturing and chemical parks reinforcing the Atmanirbhar Bharat agenda.

Sitharaman avoided major populist tax announcements, keeping income tax slabs unchanged, while announcing compliance simplification through the new Income Tax Act, 2025, set to take effect from April 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Budget 2026: 'There Is Enough To Cover All Election States,' Says Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget 2026: 'There Is Enough To Cover All Election States,' Says Nirmala Sitharaman
'Budget Is Distraction To Pickpocket Poor': Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi On Budget 2026-27
'Budget Is Distraction To Pickpocket Poor': Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi On Budget 2026-27
40% GST On Cigarettes Announced In Budget 2026 Triggers Meme Fest On Internet - Check It Out
40% GST On Cigarettes Announced In Budget 2026 Triggers Meme Fest On Internet - Check It Out
17 Cancer Drugs To Become Cheaper As Centre Announces Major Health Push In Budget
17 Cancer Drugs To Become Cheaper As Centre Announces Major Health Push In Budget
'High-Speed Rail, Waterways To Give Bihar Big Boost': Nitish Kumar On Union Budget 2026-27
'High-Speed Rail, Waterways To Give Bihar Big Boost': Nitish Kumar On Union Budget 2026-27