 CCTV Footage Emerges Of Firing At Rohit Shetty's House In Mumbai's Juhu - VIDEO
In a late‑night incident in Mumbai’s Juhu, shots were fired at Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai residence, with CCTV footage now being reviewed by police. The Mumbai Police and Crime Branch have registered an FIR and deployed extra security. No injuries were reported, and officers are analysing video and ballistic evidence while forming special teams to trace those responsible.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 05:18 PM IST
Mumbai: CCTV footage showing the shooting that took place at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai’s Juhu area has emerged. The incident, involving firing outside the 51-year-old filmmaker’s home, was reported at 12.45 am on February 1.

In the footage, a man is seen standing outside the filmmaker’s house and reportedly seen firing shots. Earlier, the police sources also said that the assailant had arrived in the Juhu area on a motorcycle, which he had parked at a distance. The shots were fired outside Shetty’s personal gym, which is located on the first floor of the building.

In connection with the case, the Mumbai Police arrested five individuals from Pune. The alleged accused were identified as Aman Anand Marote (27), Aditya Gyaneshwar Gayaki (19), Siddharth Deepak Yenpure (20), Samarth Shivsharan Pomaji (18), and Swapnil Bandu Sakat (23), all residents of Pune's Karvenagar and Dhayari area.

Earlier in the day, media reports reportedly linked the firing incident to a notorious gang operating in the country. Not just this, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang also claimed responsibility for the firing.

A screenshot of a social media post by Shubham Lonker Aarzo Bishnoi is being circulated online, which reads, "Ram Ram Jai Bajrang Dal to all the brothers, we take responsibility for the firing that took place today at the house of film director Rohit Shetty in Mumbai (Shetty Tower), SHUBHAM LONKAR AARZOO BHISHNOI HARI BOXER HARMAN Shandu."

"We messaged him many times not to interfere in our work, but he did not understand. We have given him this small trailer. If he does not understand and listen to us again, then now he will be shot in the chest, not outside the house, but inside his bedroom," the post stated. The warning further stated, "We will make you suffer even worse than Baba Siddiqui."

Meanwhile, Shetty’s security guard was the first to hear the gunshots and immediately alerted the filmmaker. The guard subsequently approached the police and filed a formal complaint, triggering the investigation.

As part of the investigation, a team of forensic experts collected samples from the gym and the adjoining balcony, while another forensic team also arrived at Shetty’s residence to assist in the investigation. Meanwhile, Juhu Police have also recorded Rohit Shetty’s statement.

