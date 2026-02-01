Thane Zilla Parishad CEO Ranjit Yadav Reviews Samriddhi Panchayat Raj Work In Anjur, Assures Support On Key Civic Issues

Thane Zilla Parishad CEO Ranjit Yadav inspects development works at Gram Panchayat Anjur under the Samriddhi Panchayat Raj Abhiyan | File Photo

Thane, Feb 01: In a major boost to rural governance, Ranjit Yadav (IAS), Chief Executive Officer of the Thane Zilla Parishad, conducted a surprise inspection of Gram Panchayat Anjur to evaluate the ongoing development under the Chief Minister Samriddhi Panchayat Raj Abhiyan.

Expressing high satisfaction with the progress, CEO Yadav commended the local administration for its systematic implementation of the campaign’s core pillars. The visit, which took place in the presence of key officials and villagers, highlighted Anjur as a potential model for other panchayats in the district.

A comprehensive performance review

During the inspection, Gram Panchayat Officer Anil Ganesh Kangane presented a detailed report on the campaign’s seven thematic focus areas. These include:

● Good governance: Digitisation of services and transparency.

● Cleanliness and health: Solid waste management and sanitation drives.

● Water security: Implementation of sustainable water supply systems.

● Social justice: Delivery of welfare schemes to the last mile.

Yadav’s visit was not merely a formality; he engaged in lengthy discussions with the local committee to ensure that the “seven parts” of the campaign were being executed with quality and longevity in mind.

Local leadership presence

The CEO was joined by a high-level delegation, including:

● Govind Khamkar, Group Development Officer (Bhiwandi)

● Chhaya Sham Janathe, Sarpanch

● Haresh Murli Dhar Naik, Deputy Sarpanch

● Sukesh Daki and Avinash Daki, Gram Panchayat members

Urgent demands and infrastructure challenges

Despite the accolades, the Gram Panchayat Committee used the high-profile visit to voice several critical infrastructure grievances that have plagued the village:

● Water scarcity at S.S. Apartment: Residents of the 127-unit S.S. Apartment complex on the Mankoli–Anjur Road currently lack access to the village water tank. The committee formally requested a direct tapping from the Stem Authority’s main pipeline.

● Land for waste management: A proposal for 30 guntha of land in Survey No. 223 has been submitted for a solid waste management plant. The village leadership urged the CEO to expedite the land transfer.

● The playground crisis: The Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Railway project has significantly impacted the village’s only cricket ground. With no remaining space for youth sports, the committee demanded the allocation of a new playground, also within Survey No. 223.

● Office expansion: The Gram Panchayat requested official permission to acquire adjacent land and a house to expand its administrative office.

CEO Ranjit Yadav took note of these demands, particularly the loss of the playground to the railway project, and assured the villagers that the Zilla Parishad would coordinate with the relevant departments to find swift solutions.

