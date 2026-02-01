Mumbai Metro Line 4 Breakthrough: 3 Massive Steel Pans Successfully Launched In Bhandup While City Sleeps

MMRDA X Account

Mumbai: As Mumbai slept through the night, a major infrastructure milestone quietly unfolded in the city’s eastern suburbs. Metro Line 4 registered a significant breakthrough with the successful launch of three massive steel spans at Bhandup West, showcasing precision engineering and seamless inter-agency coordination.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The operation, executed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), involved the installation of steel spans weighing a combined 325 metric tonnes. The task was carried out using eight heavy-duty cranes and 12 multi-axle trailers, with each movement planned down to the finest detail to ensure safety and accuracy during the late-night operation.

According to officials, the span-launching activity required extensive coordination on the ground. MMRDA worked closely with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the Bhandup Traffic Police, local police authorities, as well as residents and shopkeepers in the area. This cooperation ensured that traffic diversions, safety measures and public communication were handled smoothly, minimising disruption in a busy neighbourhood.

What made the operation particularly noteworthy was its efficiency. While the span-launching work was originally scheduled to take four nights, the teams completed it in just two. Officials attributed this to meticulous planning, disciplined execution and real-time coordination between agencies on site.

A substantial workforce was deployed for the task, including 35 engineers, over 100 skilled workers, 70 traffic wardens and more than 25 police personnel. Their coordinated efforts ensured that the work was completed with minimal inconvenience to residents, even as heavy machinery operated through the night.

The Wadala–Kasarvadavali Metro-4 project covers 32.32 km with 30 stations. Furthermore, the planned extension, Line 4A from Kasarvadavali to Gaimukh, adds another 2.7 km with two elevated stations.

The successful launch of these steel spans marks yet another important milestone in the construction of Metro Line 4, a project aimed at improving east–west connectivity and easing congestion in Mumbai’s suburbs. With each such achievement, the city moves a step closer to a more integrated and efficient urban transport network, reinforcing Mumbai’s push towards modern, sustainable infrastructure development.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/