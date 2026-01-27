'Teach Design To Other Countries': Aaditya Thackeray Mocks MMRDA After Clarification On Mira-Bhayandar Flyover Narrowing From 4 Lanes To 2

Aaditya Thackeray Mocks MMRDA After Clarification On Mira-Bhayandar Flyover Narrowing From 4 Lanes To 2 |

Mira-Bhayandar: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, on Tuesday, January 27, mocked Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) clarification on Mira-Bhayandar flyover's abrupt transition from four lanes to two.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reacting to MMRDA’s defence of the lane transition, Thackeray remarked that people should not “make fun” of the MMRDA and the team that designed what he called a “masterpiece.” Thackeray then mockingly added that next year, an MoU signed could also be signed to teach this design to other countries.

Earlier in the day, the MMRDA issued clarification amid social media criticism over the Mira–Bhayandar flyover narrowing from four lanes to two. In its clarification, MMRDA stated that the design aligns with available road space and future connectivity plans. It said two lanes will later connect to Bhayandar West, while the current structure aids traffic dispersal at the busy Golden Nest Circle with safety measures in place.

"The flyover does not 'suddenly narrow.” The transition from 4 lanes to 2 lanes is not a design flaw, but is based on available road width constraints, and future network planning," it said in a detailed clarification.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The MMRDA also added that the traffic police guidance is being actively sought for any additional vehicular safety measures before opening the flyover for public use. The MMRDA's clarification came after a post by 'Gems of Mira Bhayandar' went viral. It wrote, "A 4-lane flyover in Mira-Bhayandar suddenly narrows into just 2 lanes...Is this how @MMRDAOffidesigns' gns "infrastructure?"

Social media reactions on Mira Bhayandar Flyover

Several users on social media mocked and questioned MMRDA's planning of the flyover, calling it 'dangerous'. One user said, "How does a flyover built to ease congestion create a new bottleneck? Is this smart planning, or a mistake adjusted after construction?"

Another user said, "China can be ahead by 50 years, but they can never match this engineering marvel. This is how taxpayers’ money is being wasted."

Some other user joked and said, "Jumping vehicles expected at that narrowing end"

One user joked, "A gate to heaven"

"This flyover will be shut immediately after inauguration if opened.. As this will be an accidental zone. They will have to make a lot of changes. This is the worst design who approved?" a user slammed.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/