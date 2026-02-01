Thane Cyber Fraud: Elderly Couple Duped Of ₹9 Lakh In ‘Digital Custody’ Scam; Case Registered

Thane cybercrime case exposes ‘digital custody’ scam that led to an elderly couple losing ₹9 lakh to fraudsters | Representational Image

Thane, Feb 01: In a harrowing incident of cyber extortion, a 68-year-old woman and her 75-year-old husband fell victim to a “digital custody” scam, losing ₹9 lakh to fraudsters impersonating government officials. The Kasarwadavli police have registered a formal case against two unidentified suspects following the three-day ordeal that targeted the family’s home in Kavesar.

The modus operandi

The scam began on the afternoon of January 17, 2026, when the couple received a call from an automated system. A man identifying himself as Arun Kumar claimed to be a representative of the Department of Telecommunications.

The fraudsters quickly escalated the pressure, accusing the couple and their 92-year-old mother-in-law of being involved in high-level financial crimes and money laundering.

To ensure compliance, the suspects placed the victims under what they termed “digital custody”, a psychological tactic where victims are forced to remain on a continuous mobile or video call under the threat of immediate physical arrest.

Psychological warfare and extortion

Over the course of 72 hours, the scammers used various mobile numbers to maintain a constant state of fear. According to the police report, the victims were prohibited from contacting family or legal counsel, and the suspects allegedly sent obscene and threatening messages to the family to further intimidate them.

Under the guise of “verifying” their funds, the couple was coerced into providing bank details, resulting in the unauthorised transfer of ₹9 lakh to a fraudulent account.

The crime came to light on January 20, after the promised “return” of the funds failed to materialise and the scammers ceased communication.

Also Watch:

Official police response

The Kasarwadavli police station has booked the two unidentified individuals under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.

“We are tracking the digital footprint and the beneficiary bank accounts used in this crime,” a police official stated. “Citizens must understand that no government agency conducts arrests via video calls or asks for money transfers to ‘verify’ innocence.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/