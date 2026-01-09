Thane Cyber Fraud: 59-Year-Old NBFC Employee Duped Of ₹79 Lakh After Scammer Impersonates Company Director On WhatsApp; Case Registered

A Thane-based NBFC employee was duped of Rs 79 lakh after a cyber fraudster impersonated his company director on WhatsApp | FPJ - Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 09: A 59-year-old man who works in a non-banking financial company has lodged a complaint with the police stating that a fraudster impersonated the director of the company where he worked and instructed him to send Rs 79 lakh to different beneficiary bank accounts. The fraudster used the photograph of the director as the WhatsApp display picture (DP) to trick the victim.

Message from unknown number

According to the police, the complainant is from Thane and works in an NBFC in the city. On January 2, the victim received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number identifying himself as the director of the company. The impostor claimed it was his personal WhatsApp number and said he was in a meeting, asking the victim to transfer money to a bank account.

Money transferred in two tranches

Assuming it was his company’s director communicating with him, the complainant transferred Rs 29.60 lakh to the bank account provided by the impostor.

After sending the money, the complainant tried contacting the director but was unable to reach him. The next day, the scammer again induced the complainant to transfer Rs 49.81 lakh to another beneficiary bank account.

Fraud comes to light

Later, another director of the company informed the complainant that someone had posed as the company’s director and committed a fraud.

Case registered by cyber police

The complainant then approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter last week. A case has been registered by the cyber police under Section 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using a computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

