 'FM Forgotten 4 Castes She Identified In 2024': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Union Budget 2026 For 'Ignoring' Maharashtra
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'FM Forgotten 4 Castes She Identified In 2024': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Union Budget 2026 For 'Ignoring' Maharashtra

'FM Forgotten 4 Castes She Identified In 2024': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Union Budget 2026 For 'Ignoring' Maharashtra

Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticised Union Budget 2026, alleging Maharashtra was ignored despite being the biggest contributor to the Union Treasury. He said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dropped focus on women, farmers, youth and the poor, questioned clarity on the Mumbai–Pune high-speed rail, and called urbanisation funds vague and inadequate.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 06:14 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday, February 1, slammed the Union Budget 2026 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, accusing the government of ignoring Maharashtra despite it being the largest contributor to the Union Treasury.

He noted that the FM Sitharamn forgot or successfully eradicated the 4 castes she had identified in 2024, including Women, Farmers, Youth and Poor/ needy. "Thinking beyond elections would be truly a gift for India," he said.

In an official handle on X, Thackeray also questioned the clarity and implementation of key proposals, including the Mumbai-Pune High-Speed Rail project. He questioned, "Does it mean bullet train? Vande Bharat? An increase in speed for the current ones? What’s the timeline? Fully funded by GoI or does it have GoM contribution?"

Read Also
FM Sitharaman Proposes ₹10,000 Crore Boost For Biopharma, Semiconductor Mission 2.0 & Critical...
article-image

Moreover, he also criticised the allocation of approximately Rs 5,000 crore for urbanisation, calling it 'a big joke', adding that "It will be about identifying City Economic Regions in tier 2 and 3 cities, beyond which, everything is vague!"

FPJ Shorts
Thane Road Safety Campaign 2026: ‘Make Traffic Rules A Habit,' Says District Collector Shrikrishna Panchal
Thane Road Safety Campaign 2026: ‘Make Traffic Rules A Habit,' Says District Collector Shrikrishna Panchal
Congress Leader P Chidambaram Slams Union Budget, Says Economic Survey Ignored | VIDEO
Congress Leader P Chidambaram Slams Union Budget, Says Economic Survey Ignored | VIDEO
Thane Road Rage: 46-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Assaulted With Iron Rod After Accident In Gandhi Nagar
Thane Road Rage: 46-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Assaulted With Iron Rod After Accident In Gandhi Nagar
VIDEO: Carlos Alcaraz Collapses On Court In TEARS After Clinching Historic Australian Open 2026 Championship
VIDEO: Carlos Alcaraz Collapses On Court In TEARS After Clinching Historic Australian Open 2026 Championship

He furthermore called the Budget 2026 'vision-less on climate action'

Meanwhile, the FM delivered a 1-hour and 25-minute-long (85-minute) speech, marking the first time the Budget was presented from Kartavya Bhavan. Beginning at 11 am in Parliament, Sitharaman defined the government’s fiscal priorities, reform agenda and long-term growth strategy amid global economic uncertainty.

Read Also
'Tamil Nadu Handloom Weave, As Predicted': UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Sarcastic Reaction To FM...
article-image

The Budget continued the government’s strong infrastructure push, with capital expenditure raised to Rs 12.2 lakh crore, alongside new initiatives in high-speed rail corridors, inland waterways, and private infrastructure financing.

However, Sitharaman avoided major populist tax announcements, keeping income tax slabs unchanged, while announcing compliance simplification through the new Income Tax Act, 2025, set to take effect from April 2026.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Road Safety Campaign 2026: ‘Make Traffic Rules A Habit,' Says District Collector Shrikrishna...
Thane Road Safety Campaign 2026: ‘Make Traffic Rules A Habit,' Says District Collector Shrikrishna...
Thane Road Rage: 46-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Assaulted With Iron Rod After Accident In Gandhi...
Thane Road Rage: 46-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Assaulted With Iron Rod After Accident In Gandhi...
'FM Forgotten 4 Castes She Identified In 2024': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Union Budget 2026 For...
'FM Forgotten 4 Castes She Identified In 2024': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Union Budget 2026 For...
Kala Ghoda Festival 2026 Features Mumbai’s Iconic Kaali-Peeli Taxi: Why It Matters?
Kala Ghoda Festival 2026 Features Mumbai’s Iconic Kaali-Peeli Taxi: Why It Matters?
Thane Zilla Parishad CEO Ranjit Yadav Reviews Samriddhi Panchayat Raj Work In Anjur, Assures Support...
Thane Zilla Parishad CEO Ranjit Yadav Reviews Samriddhi Panchayat Raj Work In Anjur, Assures Support...