'FM Forgotten 4 Castes She Identified In 2024': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Union Budget 2026 For 'Ignoring' Maharashtra

Mumbai: Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday, February 1, slammed the Union Budget 2026 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, accusing the government of ignoring Maharashtra despite it being the largest contributor to the Union Treasury.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He noted that the FM Sitharamn forgot or successfully eradicated the 4 castes she had identified in 2024, including Women, Farmers, Youth and Poor/ needy. "Thinking beyond elections would be truly a gift for India," he said.

In an official handle on X, Thackeray also questioned the clarity and implementation of key proposals, including the Mumbai-Pune High-Speed Rail project. He questioned, "Does it mean bullet train? Vande Bharat? An increase in speed for the current ones? What’s the timeline? Fully funded by GoI or does it have GoM contribution?"

Moreover, he also criticised the allocation of approximately Rs 5,000 crore for urbanisation, calling it 'a big joke', adding that "It will be about identifying City Economic Regions in tier 2 and 3 cities, beyond which, everything is vague!"

He furthermore called the Budget 2026 'vision-less on climate action'

Meanwhile, the FM delivered a 1-hour and 25-minute-long (85-minute) speech, marking the first time the Budget was presented from Kartavya Bhavan. Beginning at 11 am in Parliament, Sitharaman defined the government’s fiscal priorities, reform agenda and long-term growth strategy amid global economic uncertainty.

The Budget continued the government’s strong infrastructure push, with capital expenditure raised to Rs 12.2 lakh crore, alongside new initiatives in high-speed rail corridors, inland waterways, and private infrastructure financing.

However, Sitharaman avoided major populist tax announcements, keeping income tax slabs unchanged, while announcing compliance simplification through the new Income Tax Act, 2025, set to take effect from April 2026.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/