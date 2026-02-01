'Tamil Nadu Handloom Weave, As Predicted': UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Sarcastic Reaction To FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Kanjeevaram Saree For Budget 2026 |

A sarcastic comment made by Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, a leader from the opposition, sparked fresh political chatter on Sunday after events on Budget day appeared to play out much like her remark.

Speaking to ANI a day before the Union Budget was presented, Chaturvedi had taken a sharp dig at what she described as predictable symbolism surrounding the annual exercise. Her comment, clearly laced with sarcasm, questioned whether the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would present a national budget or one designed to appeal to election-bound states.

A Sarcastic Dig Ahead of the Budget

In her interaction with ANI, Chaturvedi said she hoped the Finance Minister would present the nation’s budget and not an election going state budget. She went on to sarcastically suggest that viewers could expect familiar visual cues, such as the Minister wearing a Tamil Nadu handloom weave, speaking portions of the speech in Bengali, and announcing policies related to Assam’s tea gardens.

The remark was widely read as a political jab rather than a literal prediction, reflecting the opposition’s criticism of what it sees as calculated messaging around Budget day.

Attire Choice Draws Attention

On Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Parliament wearing a Tamil Nadu handloom saree. The choice immediately caught attention, given the comment made the previous day.

While the attire aligned with a long standing tradition of showcasing Indian handlooms during Budget presentations, it nevertheless triggered online discussion due to its timing.

Opposition Leader Reacts on X

Chaturvedi later shared a post on X, reacting to the visuals from Parliament. Referring to the saree, she wrote, “Tamil Nadu handloom weave. As predicted,” followed by emojis that underscored the sarcastic tone of her original remark.

Her post quickly gained traction, with supporters viewing it as political irony and critics dismissing it as opportunistic commentary.

Politics, Symbolism and Perception

Budget day optics have often drawn political interpretation, especially during election seasons. While the government maintains that cultural references are meant to celebrate India’s diversity, opposition leaders argue that symbolism frequently accompanies electoral messaging.

The episode once again highlights how even attire choices on Budget day can become part of a larger political narrative.