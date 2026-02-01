Malad Rehab Centre Abuse Case: 4 Booked Under POCSO After Minor Girls Allege Assault And Forced Abortion

A case of sexual abuse involving two minor girls at a drug rehabilitation centre has come to light in the Malvani area of Malad. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A case of sexual abuse involving two minor girls at a drug rehabilitation centre has come to light in the Malvani area of Malad. The director of the institution has been accused of sexually assaulting the girls and, in one instance, forcing an abortion. A case has been registered against the centre’s director, its manager, and two other employees under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, including those about sexual assault.

Victims on the run

All four accused have been declared wanted, and the police have launched a special operation to arrest them. The manager is specifically accused of procuring an abortion for one victim, while the two other employees are accused of sexually assaulting her and facilitating assaults by other men. The incident, which came to light on Thursday, has sparked anger among residents.

The alleged crimes occurred between January 24, 2024, and February 6, 2025, at a rehabilitation centre in Malvani, Malad. One of the victims, a 16-year-old girl from Mankhurd, said that while she was at the centre, the director repeatedly sexually abused her and a friend. He allegedly threatened them into silence. During a checkup, she was confirmed as pregnant. He then provided her with medication that caused an abortion.

About the Case

Meanwhile, two other employees of the centre are accused of sexually assaulting the same victim and inciting other men to do the same. The director, manager, and the two employees are accused of subjecting both girls to continuous mental and physical abuse. Unable to endure further abuse, the victim decided to approach the police.

On January 29, she went to the Malvani police station and reported the incident. Taking her complaint seriously, the police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. As all four accused are absconding, they have been declared wanted, and a police search is underway.

