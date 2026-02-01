 'Misleading Information': Piyush Goyal Issues Clarification On NCP Leadership Gaffe
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Misleading Information': Piyush Goyal Issues Clarification On NCP Leadership Gaffe

'Misleading Information': Piyush Goyal Issues Clarification On NCP Leadership Gaffe

Union minister Piyush Goyal has expressed regret after sharing incorrect information about the leadership of the Nationalist Congress Party, saying he was misled by unverified input. The clarification comes amid speculation following Ajit Pawar’s death, as Praful Patel denied reports of becoming party president and the NCP continues under Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s leadership.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
'Misleading Information': Piyush Goyal Issues Clarification On NCP Leadership Gaffe |

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday expressed regret for sharing incorrect information regarding the leadership of the Nationalist Congress Party, after stating that he had been misinformed by a senior journalist.

In a post shared on X, Goyal said he had been told that senior NCP leader Praful Patel had been elected as the party’s national president. Acting on that information without verification, he said he made certain statements to the media, which later turned out to be incorrect.

He clarified that the Nationalist Congress Party continues to function under the leadership of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, and said he regretted the confusion caused by the misleading information.

Admission of Error and Public Clarification

FPJ Shorts
Union Budget 2026 Boosts Manufacturing And Data Centres, Real Estate Sees Growth Across Tier 2 & 3 Cities
Union Budget 2026 Boosts Manufacturing And Data Centres, Real Estate Sees Growth Across Tier 2 & 3 Cities
Union Budget 2026-27: ₹3.09 Lakh Crore Allocated To Road Transport & Highways, 8% Increase From Last Year
Union Budget 2026-27: ₹3.09 Lakh Crore Allocated To Road Transport & Highways, 8% Increase From Last Year
Kerala Lottery Result: February 1, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-40 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: February 1, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-40 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Nari Nari Naduma Murari OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Latest Telugu Romantic Comedy Film?
Nari Nari Naduma Murari OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Latest Telugu Romantic Comedy Film?

Goyal said that once it became clear that the information was inaccurate, he felt it necessary to issue a public clarification. His statement comes amid heightened political sensitivity following the sudden death of NCP national president Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar, aged 66, died in a plane crash in his hometown of Baramati on January 28, triggering widespread speculation about the future leadership and direction of the party.

Praful Patel Rejects Presidency Reports

Separately, Praful Patel also dismissed reports suggesting that he was set to take over as NCP national president. In a statement, Patel described the reports as totally baseless and said they had no truth.

He said the NCP is a democratic organisation and that decisions of such magnitude are taken only after consultations with senior leaders, MLAs, party office bearers, and the wider membership. Patel added that the party follows an established and collective process in leadership matters.

Sunetra Pawar’s Elevation After Ajit Pawar’s Death

In the immediate aftermath of Ajit Pawar’s death, Sunetra Pawar was elected leader of the NCP legislature party and sworn in as deputy chief minister. This development led to demands from some sections within the party that she should also assume the role of party president.

Merger Talks Put on Hold

Ajit Pawar’s death has also impacted ongoing merger discussions between the two NCP factions. Talks that had reportedly reached an advanced stage have now been placed on hold.

While senior leaders such as Patel and Sunil Tatkare have refrained from public comment, others including Narhari Zirwal have continued to call for unity within the party ranks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Misleading Information': Piyush Goyal Issues Clarification On NCP Leadership Gaffe
'Misleading Information': Piyush Goyal Issues Clarification On NCP Leadership Gaffe
Visiting Kala Ghoda Today? Don't Miss Mumbai's 360° Dome Projection At Cooperage Bandstand Garden
Visiting Kala Ghoda Today? Don't Miss Mumbai's 360° Dome Projection At Cooperage Bandstand Garden
Firing Outside Rohit Shetty's Residence: Juhu Police Record Filmmaker’s Statement
Firing Outside Rohit Shetty's Residence: Juhu Police Record Filmmaker’s Statement
Five Arrested In Rohit Shetty House Firing Case In Mumbai, Probe Links To 'Notorious Gang'
Five Arrested In Rohit Shetty House Firing Case In Mumbai, Probe Links To 'Notorious Gang'
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Hails Union Budget 2026; Calls It 'Strong Step Towards...
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Hails Union Budget 2026; Calls It 'Strong Step Towards...