'Misleading Information': Piyush Goyal Issues Clarification On NCP Leadership Gaffe |

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday expressed regret for sharing incorrect information regarding the leadership of the Nationalist Congress Party, after stating that he had been misinformed by a senior journalist.

In a post shared on X, Goyal said he had been told that senior NCP leader Praful Patel had been elected as the party’s national president. Acting on that information without verification, he said he made certain statements to the media, which later turned out to be incorrect.

He clarified that the Nationalist Congress Party continues to function under the leadership of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, and said he regretted the confusion caused by the misleading information.

Admission of Error and Public Clarification

Goyal said that once it became clear that the information was inaccurate, he felt it necessary to issue a public clarification. His statement comes amid heightened political sensitivity following the sudden death of NCP national president Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar, aged 66, died in a plane crash in his hometown of Baramati on January 28, triggering widespread speculation about the future leadership and direction of the party.

Praful Patel Rejects Presidency Reports

Separately, Praful Patel also dismissed reports suggesting that he was set to take over as NCP national president. In a statement, Patel described the reports as totally baseless and said they had no truth.

He said the NCP is a democratic organisation and that decisions of such magnitude are taken only after consultations with senior leaders, MLAs, party office bearers, and the wider membership. Patel added that the party follows an established and collective process in leadership matters.

Sunetra Pawar’s Elevation After Ajit Pawar’s Death

In the immediate aftermath of Ajit Pawar’s death, Sunetra Pawar was elected leader of the NCP legislature party and sworn in as deputy chief minister. This development led to demands from some sections within the party that she should also assume the role of party president.

Merger Talks Put on Hold

Ajit Pawar’s death has also impacted ongoing merger discussions between the two NCP factions. Talks that had reportedly reached an advanced stage have now been placed on hold.

While senior leaders such as Patel and Sunil Tatkare have refrained from public comment, others including Narhari Zirwal have continued to call for unity within the party ranks.