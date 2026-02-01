Theft Attempt Reported At Sajid Nadiadwala’s Andheri Bungalow, Police Register FIR Against Unknown Accused

A theft attempt was reported at the residence of film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, 59, in Andheri West on January 30. | File Pic

Mumbai: A theft attempt was reported at the residence of film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, 59, in Andheri West on January 30. The Versova police, on Friday, registered an FIR against two unidentified persons for allegedly committing house trespass and house breaking.

Property Details

According to the FIR, Nadiadwala’s bungalow is located in Versova, Andheri West. His production company, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt Ltd, is on Veera Desai Road in the same area. The complainant, Akhilesh Yadav, 31, is responsible for looking after the bungalow and monitoring the CCTV cameras and footage at the office.

On Friday, at around 11am, while carrying out his routine work, Yadav noticed that the direction of one of the CCTV cameras installed at the main gate of the bungalow had been altered. This raised suspicion and he immediately informed the production manager, Ramjanam Dubey. The two then visited the bungalow and found the latch of a door and a window damaged. They also noticed that the directions of the CCTV cameras had been changed. However, nothing appeared to have been stolen from the house.

CCTV Footage

After examining the CCTV footage, they saw two unidentified persons entering the bungalow between 3.27am and 3.29am. The accused allegedly broke the lock, entered the premises, and attempted to commit theft.

Subsequently, Yadav lodged a complaint at the Versova police station. Based on his complaint, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

