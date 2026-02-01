'Stronger Focus On Infrastructural Growth': NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan Reacts To Union Budget 2026 - VIDEO | ANI X Account

Mumbai: The Union Budget presented on Saturday has drawn a strong endorsement from market regulators, with Ashish Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), describing it as a “growth-oriented yet fiscally conservative” roadmap that strengthens India’s long-term economic fundamentals.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Union Budget 2026, MD & CEO, National Stock Exchange Of India (NSE), Ashish Kumar Chauhan says, "... It is the first budget presented from Kartavya Bhavan and the ninth consecutive budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman... The fiscal deficit has been… pic.twitter.com/n9uiHYxrlp — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2026

Speaking to ANI after the presentation, Ashish Chauhan termed the budget a landmark one, noting that it marks the first budget to be presented in the Kartavya Bhavan and the ninth consecutive budget presented by the Finance Minister, a record he said is unlikely to be matched soon. He said the emphasis on fiscal discipline and infrastructure development reflects a clear and consistent growth strategy.

Comment On Fiscal Deficit

Chauhan highlighted the government’s focus on reducing the fiscal deficit, which is projected to come down from 4.4 per cent to 4.3 per cent in the coming financial year, with a further decline planned over the next three to four years. He said this would bring India’s debt-to-GDP ratio closer to 50 per cent in the medium term, improving the country’s overall creditworthiness.

“This is significant not just for the Centre but also for states and municipal bodies, as stronger fiscal metrics help them raise funds from the market at better credit ratings,” he said, adding that the move enhances India’s standing as a responsible and reliable economy.

On infrastructure, Chauhan pointed to key proposals relevant to Maharashtra and Mumbai, including the mention of the Mumbai–Pune high-speed rail corridor and plans for an education hub. He said sustained infrastructure investment would drive long-term growth, expand industrial activity beyond urban centres and generate employment, leading to higher consumption across sectors.

