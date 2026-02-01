Rohit Shetty Net Worth: 10-Storey Juhu Home To ₹4.57 Crore Hummer Among Luxury Cars; Know All Details Here

Rohit Shetty’s Net Worth: 10-Storey Juhu Home To Luxury Cars; Know All Details Here |

Mumbai: Four rounds of gunshots were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu building on Sunday at midnight, at around 12.45 am. Following the incident, heavy police security has been deployed outside Shetty's residence as Crime Branch officials have reached the premises to record his statement. When the shots were fired, Shetty was inside his house. Officials confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

Rohit Shetty Net Worth

Rohit Shetty, known for his action-comedy films and his popular cop universe, lives in the 10-floor Juhu building with his wife Maya, son Ishan and his mother. As per Times Now report, the family occupies the top two floors, while the middle floors are rented out.

His total net worth is estimated to be around Rs 280 crore. Apart from his Juhu home, he also owns a luxury villa in Navi Mumbai valued at about Rs 6 crore.

Famous for high-octane car stunts in his films, Rohit Shetty owns several luxury vehicles, including Range Rover Sport worth Rs 1.64 crore, a yellow Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 3.15 crore, a white Mercedes-AMG G 63 worth about Rs 2.55 crore, white GranTurismo Sport estimated at over Rs 2 core, purple Ford Mustang GT worth over Rs 80 lakh and recently added, a GMC Hummer EV worth Rs 4.57 crore. In 2016, Rohit Shetty also established his own production company, named Rohit Shetty Films Pvt. crore located in Mumbai's Andheri West area.

Firing incident outside Rohit Shetty's house

According to the latest update, the Crime Branch team is currently recording the statement of Rohit Shetty. Sources told FPJ that investigators are trying to ascertain from Rohit Shetty whether he ever received any threats, whether he suspects anyone, and are questioning him about all such details that could provide clues to assist the investigation.

Meanwhile his Shetty’s security guard was the first to hear the shots and immediately alerted him. The guard later approached the police and lodged a formal complaint, setting the investigation in motion. The motive behind the attack is still unknown. An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident. Shetty is best known for the "Golmaal" and "Singham" franchises led by Ajay Devgan and for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Chennai Express".

