 ‘Baseless, Lacks Truth’: Praful Patel Denies Claims Of Being Appointed NCP National President After Ajit Pawar’s Death
Praful Patel on Sunday dismissed reports suggesting he had been appointed NCP national president, saying they lacked any truth. The clarification followed remarks by Piyush Goyal to PTI. Patel stressed appointments are made through consultation. Meanwhile, MNS chief Raj Thackeray took a dig, saying a Marathi party should have a Marathi president.

Updated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
Mumbai: National Congress Party (NCP) MP Praful Patel on Sunday, February 1, refuted claims of being appointed as party president, calling it 'baseless.' His clarification came after Piyush Goyal, in an interview with news agency PTI, claimed that Praful Patel has been appointed as the national president of the NCP.

Taking to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter), he said, "I have noted a few reports circulating in the media regarding my appointment as the National President of the Nationalist Congress Party. I wish to state with absolute clarity that these reports are totally baseless and lack any truth."

He further noted that appointment to this post would be made only by consulting the senior leadership and MLAs, engaging with dedicated party office-bearers. "Being a national party, we follow the established process in these matters," he added.

Hours after the news spread of him being appointed as NCP President, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray slamed Praful Patel's alleged appointment and said that the president of a truly Marathi party like the NCP should be “a Patil and not a Patel”.

In a post on X, the MNS president said Maharashtra politics has turned completely bizarre in the recent past, adding that, "party like the NCP, which is truly rooted in Marathi soil, should have a president who is a pure Marathi."

“Honestly, one doesn’t even feel like commenting on it. But still, today, I will have to speak on the events unfolding throughout the day. A party like the Nationalist Congress Party, which is truly rooted in Marathi soil, should have a president who is a pure Marathi. He could be a Patil, but not a Patel,” he wrote.

Ajit Pawar was not only the state’s deputy CM but also the NCP president. After his untimely death in Baramti plance crash, it is yet to be decided who will head the party.

Meanwhile, on Suturday, Sunetra Pawar became the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and was allotted excise, sports, minority development and Aukaf departments, but not finance and planning which her late husband Ajit Pawar held. The brief swearing-in ceremony took place at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai just days after Ajit Pawar death in Place crash in Baramati.

