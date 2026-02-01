 Apple Set To Open Second Mumbai Store In Borivali’s Oberoi Sky City Mall: All Details
Apple is set to open its second retail store in Mumbai, located at Oberoi Sky City Mall in Borivali (East). CEO Tim Cook confirmed the plan during Apple’s fiscal 2026 Q1 earnings call. The outlet will be Apple’s sixth in India, as the company ramps up physical retail expansion amid strong demand in the country.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
X/ Indian Tech & Infra

Apple is reportedly set to open its second retail store in Mumbai in the suburb of Borivali, marking a significant step in the company's aggressive expansion of its physical retail presence in India.

The new outlet, located at Oberoi Sky City Mall in Borivali (East), is expected to open in the coming months, as confirmed by Apple CEO Tim Cook during the company's fiscal 2026 first quarter earnings call. “We were excited to open our fifth store in India in December, and have plans to open another store in Mumbai soon,” Cook stated, highlighting the strong retail performance and customer demand in the market.

This will become Apple's sixth store in India, following existing outlets in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai (BKC), Pune, and the latest one in Noida opened in December 2025. Apple is likely to open more stores in Mumbai in the coming years.

Apple Store specifications and lease details

The store will occupy a ground-floor space with a carpet area of approximately 12,616 square feet. It includes additional facilities such as a storage area of 150 square metres and parking for five cars.

According to Business Standard, Apple India signed the lease in June 2025 for a tenure of 10 years and 10 months, with a lock-in period covering most of the term. The agreement includes a 10-month rent-free period at the start.

The starting monthly rent reportedly stands at Rs. 17.35 lakh, translating to an annual rent of Rs. 2.08 crore (approximately Rs. 138 per square foot). Rent is expected to escalate by 15 percent every 36 months. Beyond the fixed rent, Apple will share 2 percent of the store’s revenue with the landlord for the first 42 months, increasing to 2.5 percent thereafter. A security deposit of Rs. 1.04 crore has also been paid.

Common Area Maintenance (CAM) charges are set at Rs. 75 per square foot.

Strategic expansion in a growing market

This move follows Apple's first Mumbai store in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), which is larger at around 20,000 square feet and commands significantly higher rent. The Borivali location taps into the northern suburbs' rising affluence and positions the brand in a fast-emerging premium retail hub along the Western Express Highway.

The expansion aligns with Apple's broader India strategy, including local iPhone manufacturing and efforts to capture a larger share of the booming smartphone and premium consumer market. India has emerged as one of Apple's fastest-growing regions, with record retail results reported last quarter.

