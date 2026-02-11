 Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Police Invokes MCOCA 11 Days After Shooting At Bollywood Director's House; 5 Arrested So Far
Mumbai Police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence. Unidentified assailants had fired five rounds on January 31. No injuries were reported. The Crime Branch has arrested five accused and is probing alleged organised crime links.

Poonam Apraj
Mumbai: In the high-profile firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence, Mumbai Police have invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) as part of the investigation into alleged organised crime links behind the attack. Mumbai Espalande Court is likely to pass an order into the matter today.

Details On The Firing Incident

The firing took place in the early hours of January 31, when unidentified assailants fired five rounds at Shetty’s home. Although no injuries were reported, the incident prompted immediate action by the Mumbai Crime Branch. As of now crime branch have been arrested five Accused in this case.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Crime Branch investigations into the firing conspiracy allegedly linked to filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence have uncovered crucial details, including reconnaissance activities, illegal arms procurement and possible international funding links.

Reconnaissance & Logistics

According to police sources, on January 20, accused Siddharth Yenpure and Samarth brought a two-wheeler from Pune to Mumbai and parked a Honda Dio scooter outside Vile Parle railway station, allegedly for use by the shooter. The suspected shooter, a native of Bihar, along with four to five associates, is believed to have stayed in Mumbai and carried out reconnaissance of Shetty’s residence three to four times prior to the incident.

During the investigation, police recovered a pistol, three magazines and an air gun from accused Swapnil Sakat. Further probing revealed that the weapons were allegedly supplied to Swapnil by recently arrested accused Asaram Phasale, acting on the instructions of the main conspirator and absconding accused Shubham Rameshwar Lonkar. Police are also examining whether these firearms were used in other criminal cases.

Funding & Possible International Links

Police have informed the court that significant funds were arranged to execute the conspiracy. The money was allegedly used to purchase the scooter and other materials required for the crime. Investigators are now scrutinising bank accounts and financial transactions to trace the money trail.

Authorities are also probing possible international links after a social media post claiming responsibility for the firing incident mentioned the name of a foreign-based gang. Further investigation is underway.

