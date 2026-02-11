Ranveer Singh Receives Extortion Threat After Firing Near Rohit Shetty’s Home, Security Tightened At Worli Residence

Ranveer Singh | Instagram

Mumbai, Feb 10: Following the recent firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly received a threatening message via a WhatsApp voice note, demanding crores of rupees.

After receiving the threat, Ranveer Singh immediately informed the Mumbai Police. In response, security outside his Worli residence has been tightened. Six armed security personnel have been deployed outside the actor’s home as a precautionary measure.

Housing society raises objections

However, the Beau Monde Housing Society, where Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone reside in Flat No. 2602, has raised objections regarding the increased security.

The society has submitted a formal letter to Dadar Police Station, stating that the armed guards were deployed without prior permission or approval from the Society Managing Committee. Beau Monde Housing Society’s letter sent to Dadar Police has been accessed by FPJ.

According to the letter, six armed private security guards have been stationed at the residence, along with one uniformed police personnel, something that was not in place earlier.

The society expressed concern that the guards frequently move through common areas such as the lobby, gymnasium and children’s play area while carrying weapons, causing discomfort and raising safety concerns among other residents.

Police probe underway

Police sources said that the Crime Branch is currently investigating the threatening voice message received by the actor. In the letter dated February 10 to Dadar Police, the Society Managing Committee sought clarification on several points, including:

● Whether the private security guards are carrying licensed firearms within the residential premises

● Whether the Dadar Police Station has granted permission for such deployment

● Details of the police personnel stationed at the flat, including the department responsible and the nature of the deployment

The society also acknowledged and appreciated the police department’s prompt action in sending an officer to verify the security arrangements, but requested official clarification to address residents’ concerns. Meanwhile, police have launched a search operation to trace the person responsible for sending the threatening voice note.

