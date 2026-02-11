After Ranveer Singh, Aayush Sharma Receives Threat Email Allegedly From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang; Probe Underway

File photo of Aayush Sharma with Salman Khan | ANI

Actor Aayush Sharma received threat email allegedly from Lawrence Bishnoi gang amid a worrying spate of intimidation targeting Bollywood celebrities. Aayush, who is married to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan, reportedly received a threatening email from an individual claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to IANS, Mumbai Crime Branch said on Wednesday (February 11) that Aayush received the threat email via Proton Mail from a sender claiming Lawrence Bishnoi gang links.

Mumbai Crime Branch said actor Aayush Sharma received a threat email via Proton Mail from a sender claiming Lawrence Bishnoi gang links, while Ranveer Singh got a threatening WhatsApp voice note sent using a VPN. Police said identities were concealed in both cases: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/Yi8tScikoD — IANS (@ians_india) February 11, 2026

Aayush’s case comes close on the heels of a similar threat received by actor Ranveer Singh. Ranveer was sent a threatening WhatsApp voice note demanding crores of rupees. Following the message, security outside his residence was tightened and police launched an investigation.

Officials revealed that the sender of the voice note used a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to mask their location. The individual also claimed to be linked to the Bishnoi gang.

Reportedly, in both cases - the email sent to Aayush and the voice note sent to Ranveer - efforts were made to hide the sender’s identity, with different digital tools used in each instance.

Firing at Rohit Shetty’s residence

The threats follow a recent firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence on January 31. Five rounds were reportedly fired at his house. Five accused have been arrested in connection with the case. After their police custody ended on Wednesday, they were produced before a Special MCOCA court, which remanded them to police custody until February 17.

In the same case, police also arrested an accused identified as Asaram Phasale, who allegedly supplied weapons. Investigators claim he had been working for the Bishnoi gang for the past four years while posing as a garage mechanic.

Earlier attack on Salman Khan’s home

This is not the first time the Bishnoi gang’s name has surfaced in connection with threats to Bollywood celebrities. On April 14, 2024, shots were fired outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Bandra at around 5 am. Two men on a motorcycle allegedly fired four rounds before fleeing the scene.

The gang later claimed responsibility for the attack via social media. Six people were arrested in connection with the incident.