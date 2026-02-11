Surbhi Jyoti Announces Pregnancy 1.5 Years After Marrying Sumit Suri: 'Little Love Arriving This June'

Television actress Surbhi Jyoti, who married actor Sumit Suri in October 2024, announced that they are expecting their first child. On Wednesday (February 11), Surbhi shared an adorable photo on Instagram to announce her pregnancy. The actress is currently in her first trimester.

The photo shows Surbhi and Sumit sitting side by side with their bare feet stretched out in front of them. Between their feet is a tiny pair of white baby sneakers neatly placed together, laces tied in small bows.

Along with the photo, Surbhi wrote, "Our greatest adventure begins 🧿🙏🤍🤰Little Love arriving this June."

Celebs congratulate the parents-to-be

As soon as Surbhi made the announcement, several celebrities and her fand flooded the comments section of her post with congratulatory messages.

Actress Mouni Roy commented, "Awwwwie. Heartiest congratulations lovelies." Arti Singh wrote, "So so so happy baby ❤️❤️ god bless you both."

Suyash Rai commented, "Bacccchonnnn bacchaaaa Mubarak." His wife Kishwer Merchantt wrote, "Omg .. congratulations u guys 😍Isliye Insta se gaayab thi tum."

Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Aaryamann Sseth, Sreejita De, Krishna Mukherjee, and others also congratulated the parents-to-be.

Surbhi and Sumit's wedding and romance

Surbhi and Sumit tied the knot at Aahana Luxury Resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand on October 27, 2024. Their friends from the television industry including Rithvikk Dhanjani, Asha Negi, Kishwer, Suyash, Chirag Paswan and Vishal Singh among others were present at the duo's nuptials.

The couple reportedly fell in love on the sets of their music video Haanji - The Marriage Mantra, where they played husband and wife. In May 2024, Surbhi had made her relationship with Sumit official on her Instagram.

In an earlier interview, Surbhi had revealed that she and Sumit have separate rooms at their home as they want to give each other 'space'. The Naagin actress stated that having separate rooms was their mutual decision because they both work from home and prefer spending most of their free time at home.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, she said, "Sumit works from home, I also (do it) from home when I’m not shooting. We’re not desperate to go out, we’re just very happy staying home. In our house, we have separate rooms out of choice. Because he lived on his own for most of his life. Same with me. It was a mutual decision. It’s rare, but it happens."

Surbhi said this idea works for them and it might not for other couples.