'We Are Grateful': Rajpal Yadav's Wife Radha Thanks Bollywood Celebs For Supporting Them Amid Cheque Bounce Case

Actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav's wife Radha Yadav on Wednesday said many in the film industry have come out in support of the actor, a day after he surrendered to Tihar jail authorities in connection with cheque-bounce cases.

Yadav, known for movies such as "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi", "Waqt", "Phir Hera Pheri", "Partner", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", "Hungama" and "Chup Chup Ke", was sent to Tihar jail after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking more time to repay outstanding amount in a cheque-bounce cases. The actor has to pay nearly Rs 9 crore.

Many from the film industry, including actors Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Chaudhary and music composer Rao Inderjit Yadav, offered financial assistance to the family and urged others to do the same.

Asked about who all have reached out to them, Radha Yadav told PTI, "Everybody has stood by him. The industry has been supportive, a big thank you to everyone who is coming out to help." Goldie Jain, Rajpal Yadav's manager of 25 years, said from leading actors to directors and producers, many in the industry have offered assistance.

A media report claimed that actors Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, and filmmaker David Dhawan have offered financial help to the actor.

"People have taken the initiative to help. They all have promised to help, it doesn't mean financially only. It's true that (Salman, Ajay, Varun and David Dhawan) these people have called. In what capacity and how they will help, that is yet to be known. They are all well-wishers of Rajpal bhai," Jain said.

"The bail hearing is tomorrow and if everything goes well, we will hold a press conference," he added.

In 2010, Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd for his directorial debut film "Ata Pata Laapata", but the film flopped at the box office. Before his surrender, Yadav told the Bollywood Hungama that he did not have money or any other means to pay the outstanding amount. When asked whether he had sought help from his famous colleagues, the actor said, "Everyone is on their own" in the industry.

The Delhi High Court, in its recent judgement, noted that Yadav was required to make payments of Rs 1.35 crore in each of the seven cases against him and directed that the amount already deposited with the registrar general of the high court be released in favour of the complainant.

Actor Sonu Sood was among the first from the industry to come forward in Yadav's support. He said he was signing him up for a film and giving the signing amount as an advance. Yadav, an NSD graduate, has been a mainstay in many popular Bollywood comedies.

Sood urged others to come forward as well.

"A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it's dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase... This is how we show we are more than just an industry," he said.