Rajpal Yadav Could Be Out Of Jail On February 12; Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan Offer Financial Help, Reveals Manager

File photo of Rajpal Yadav | By Varinder Chawla

Several Bollywood celebrities have rallied behind Rajpal Yadav as the actor faces legal trouble in a long-standing cheque bounce case linked to a Rs 9 crore debt. Yadav recently surrendered and was sent to Tihar Jail after a Delhi court directed him to do so. In an earlier statement, the actor had said he had “no friends” in the industry but in the wake of his incarceration, several prominent names from Bollywood have stepped forward to offer financial support.

In an interview with Screen, Rajpal Yadav’s manager Goldie revealed that many well-known personalities have reached out to help the actor during this difficult phase.

Film industry helps Rajpal Yadav

“A lot of people have reached out to help Rajpal Yadav. Actors like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn have extended their support. I was just on a call with David Dhawan... he too reached out. Ratan Jain, Varun Dhawan… many people are coming forward to help him this time, which Rajpal has deeply appreciated,” Goldie said.

While the manager chose not to disclose whether Yadav had sought assistance before surrendering, he stated that the industry has stood by him as the situation intensified.

“Everyone has made commitments, but such transactions don’t happen overnight. Mentally, the family has to remain strong. Rajpal Bhai himself is very strong, and that strength runs in the family. There are also several celebrations lined up at home, with family functions scheduled later in February. Everyone wants Rajpal Bhai to be out by then. Hopefully, he should be released by tomorrow,” he added.

Rajpal Yadav to be out of jail on February 12?

Goldie further shared that Rajpal Yadav’s bail hearing is scheduled for tomorrow, expressing hope that the court will grant him relief and allow him to return home.

What is the case?

The legal battle dates back to 2010, when Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata (2012). The film’s poor box office performance left him unable to repay the loan.

In April 2018, a magistrate’s court convicted Yadav and his wife, Radha Yadav, under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act after seven cheques issued by them bounced. The actor was sentenced to six months’ simple imprisonment.

In June 2024, the Delhi HC suspended his sentence and directed him to demonstrate “genuine” efforts to clear the outstanding dues, which had ballooned to nearly Rs 9 crore. By October 2025, Yadav had deposited Rs 75 lakh. However, the court noted that a significant portion of the amount remained unpaid.

In February 2025, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma directed the actor to surrender. His last-minute request seeking an additional week to settle the remaining amount was rejected, following which he was taken into custody and sent to Tihar Jail.

Celebs extend support

On February 10, Kamaal R Khan, Lalu Prasad Yadav's estranged son and former Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav announced that they will provide financial assistance to the actor.

Actors Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary also said that they are ready to help Yadav amid his legal battle.

While Gurmeet urged filmmakers, producers, and members of the film fraternity to come forward and support Rajpal, Sonu posted on X that he will cast him in his film. He also urged other filmmakers to give a signing amount to the Hungama actor for their upcoming movies.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen on the big screens in Varun Dhawan's Baby John. He will next be seen in Akshay Kumar's films like Bhoot Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle.