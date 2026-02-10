Kamaal R Khan Extends ₹10 Lakh Financial Aid To Rajpal Yadav, Urges Celebs To Help Him Amid Cheque Bounce Case

Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) offered to provide financial assistance to actor Rajpal Yadav amid his Rs 9 crore debt and cheque bounce case. The Hungama actor surrendered on Thursday and was remanded to Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

The case traces back to 2010, when the actor had taken a Rs 5 crore loan to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film’s poor box office performance is said to have triggered financial difficulties, which eventually culminated in the legal proceedings.

Taking to his official X account on Tuesday, KRK also urged those from the film industry to help the actor. He wrote, "I am ready to give ₹10 lakhs for RajPal Yadav. Let’s all Bollywood people come together to give him ₹5cr! If he does pay back only ₹5cr So he can come out from jail immediately! Let’s all help him (sic)."

I am ready to give ₹10 lakhs for RajPal Yadav. Let’s all Bollywood people come together to give him ₹5cr! If he does pay back only ₹5cr So he can come out from jail immediately! Let’s all help him. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 10, 2026

Earlier today, Lalu Prasad Yadav's estranged son and former Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav announced that he will provide financial assistance of Rs 11 lakh to the actor.

Actors Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary also said that they are ready to help Yadav amid his legal battle.

While Gurmeet urged filmmakers, producers, and members of the film fraternity to come forward and support Rajpal, Sonu posted on X that he will cast him in his film. He also urged other filmmakers to give a signing amount to the Hungama actor for their upcoming movies.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, before Yadav surrendered, he said in his official statement, "What should I do? I don't have any money. I don't see any other solution." When he was asked if he asked for help from his friends in the industry, Yadav said, "Yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own."

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen on the big screens in Varun Dhawan's Baby John. He will next be seen in Akshay Kumar's films like Bhoot Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle.