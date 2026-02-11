Rupali Ganguly Reviews 'Bits & Pieces' Of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, Says 'Every Frame Is Amazing'

Rupali Ganguly can’t stop praising Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge even before its full release. The television star recently revealed that she has caught glimpses of the much-anticipated sequel and is already impressed by what she has seen.

Speaking to NDTV about Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is slated to hit theatres on March 19, the Anupamaa actress shared her excitement after watching portions of the film during a video call with her brother, choreographer Vijay Ganguly.

“I watched Dhurandhar twice in theatre. What a film. I can’t wait for the second part to come out and yesterday I saw bits and pieces from second part also. Vijay was editing something and we were doing a video call. And he was like see this shot, see this shot. Oh, what a shot it was and I asked him to rewind again and show it to me again. Every frame is amazing,” Rupali said.

Her reaction has further amplified anticipation around the sequel, especially among fans of the blockbuster franchise.

The sequel, headlined by Ranveer Singh, has already generated buzz for its scale and music. Among the standout moments being discussed are Akshaye’s high-energy entry set to Flipperachi’s Arabic track FA9LA and the dance number Shararat - both choreographed by Vijay Ganguly, Rupali's brother.

Dhurandhar, which released on December 5, created box office history, emerging as the highest-grossing single-language Hindi film in India, with net collections surpassing Rs 1,000 crore domestically.

Recently, the makers unveiled a teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, though it received mixed reactions online. Several social media users claimed it resembled the end-credits sequence of the first film. Despite the chatter, reports suggest that the promotional campaign is set to intensify in the coming weeks.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the team is planning to release a song from the film in February. The official trailer is expected to drop on March 5, shortly after Holi, with a grand launch event reportedly being organised at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai’s BKC.