'Khud Mazaak Bani Hui Hai': Kumar Sanu's Son Calls Kunickaa Sadanand A 'Joke' Amid Online Feud With Tanya Mittal

There seems to be an online feud brewing between Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal, with both taking subtle jabs at each other. Amid this, a photo of Kumar Sanu and Kunickaa's son, Ayaan Lall, went viral, with fans pointing out the striking resemblance between them. For context, Kunickaa had revealed her alleged affair with Kumar Sanu on Bigg Boss 19. Now, with fans commenting on the similarity between her son Ayaan and the singer, Kumar Sanu's son, Jaan Kumar Sanu, took to Instagram to speak out about receiving DMs from Tanya's fans and also took a dig at Kunickaa by calling her a "joke."

He wrote on his Instagram, "To all of Tanya Mittal's fandom dming me about how someone is harassing her on behalf of shipping her son and Farhana..." He then advised Tanya’s fans not to take someone who is "treated as a joke in the industry" seriously. He further added that he likes both Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya. Jaan concluded his statement by saying, "Jo khud mazaak bani hui hai usko seriously mat lo (sic)," indirectly taking a dig at Kunickaa."

Jaan had previously taken a jab at Kunickaa and her son Ayaan in a viral video, saying that his mother has not lived a life that he would need to repair or explain later. However, he implied that he could say the same about his father, indirectly calling out Kunickaa.

Someone was calling tanya fake yesterday who don't even know her just based on social media rumors but he knows her very closely now decide whom to believe #TanyaMittal #TanyaMittal𓃵 #TanyaKaParivaar #Biggboss19 #bb19 pic.twitter.com/SVHsLJSXI1 — satya (@satya_petrichor) February 11, 2026

Earlier as well, Jaan had commented on Kunickaa allegedly being involved with married men throughout her life. On a video where Kunickaa spoke about women throwing themselves at directors to advance their careers, Jaan responded, "She did this herself her whole life. With married men and whoever she could get her hands on. Mooh kholna nahi hai zyada. Bahot dhotiya khul jaayenge phir," as per Republic.

Jaan, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 14, is the son of Kumar Sanu and his first wife, Rita Bhattacharya. He does not share a good relationship with his father and has previously claimed that his father was absent from his life. Kumar Sanu and Rita got married in 1986 and separated in 1994 after seven years of marriage. However, reports suggest that Kumar Sanu and Kunickaa allegedly had an affair during this period when his marriage with Rita was already estranged.