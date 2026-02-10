'Don't Mess With My Family': Kunickaa Sadanand Warns Tanya Mittal Fans Of Legal Action After They Compare Her Son Ayaan With Kumar Sanu

Kunickaa Sadanand nya Mittal fight | Instagram/X

Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal were once close friends inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. However, their bond soon soured, and Kunickaa was visibly seen maintaining her distance from Tanya during their time on the show. After their exit from the Bigg Boss 19 house, Tanya allegedly made derogatory remarks about Kunickaa, according to the latter. As a result, Kunickaa has been facing backlash from Tanya's fans, who have accused her of playing the "victim card." But, Kunickaa is not one to be silenced. She has strongly clapped back against the allegations, responding with confidence and without hesitation. Let's take a closer look at what's really going on.

Don’t you F…..king Dare me , you twitt😡 Mujhey chatpunjio se dare nahi lagta. Sherni hoon main samjhe, geedar ki jhund😡

Your Tanya spks against me in interviews i hv never said anything derogatory to her in any of my interviews. Also if she is such a sanskaari,scared, bebas ,… https://t.co/YYBP1Ub9m2 — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) February 9, 2026

One of Tanya's fans took to X to call out Kunickaa for speaking against her and dared her to stop tweeting anti-Tanya content. Kunickaa immediately clapped back, saying, "Don't you F…..king Dare me." She then claimed that while Tanya speaks against her in interviews, she herself has never made any derogatory remarks about Tanya. Kunickaa further called out Tanya and her fans, saying, "Also if she is such a sanskaari, scared, bebas, person why did she enter Bigg Boss, Mama key baraat mein aayi thi kya? (sic)" She also accused Tanya of "milking" the show, gaining fame from it and later speaking ill about the host and fellow contestants.

Ok now this is getting out of hand. Involving my family members and another person who has “Personality Rights”. I’m not letting this gutter mouth get away. Madam Chaturvedi, wait and watch, and finally i ask @itanyamittal and her fandoms is this really what makes you all happy,… https://t.co/cNIAC5giQl — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) February 10, 2026

So now some stupid brainless fandom is going to tell me what i can repost??? ab toh aur karungi, kar lo jo karna hai🔥 https://t.co/I7W2qTX7pF — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) February 9, 2026

Mai Tanya ko nahi uskey fans ko target kar rahi hoon, be coz they messed with me. https://t.co/5bpf78QgkE — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) February 9, 2026

Another fan later shared a picture of Kumar Sonu and his son Ayaan Lall, pointing out similarities in their features. Calling out the post, Kunickaa re-shared it on X and wrote, "Ok now this is getting out of hand. Involving my family members and another person who has "Personality Rights"." She further warned the user of legal action. Kunickaa also tagged Tanya, questioning whether such actions by her and her fans brought them any satisfaction.

Don’t Mess with my Family or friends 😡🐅 pic.twitter.com/8bMCE8LoUX — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) February 10, 2026

ohh hoo, darr gayi, mai darr gayi…. mummy mujhe bachaa jo. Mumma Mumma….😪😪😪😂😂😂kuch yaad aaya? https://t.co/oe4neG5lLi — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) February 9, 2026

In her recent post, Kunickaa warned Tanya's fandom against involving her family or friends. She also clarified in one of her posts that she is not targeting Tanya directly, but her fans, as they are the ones provoking her.